Vivo X200 Series Surfaces on 3C Website; Geekbench Listing Hints at Dimensity 9400 SoC for Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro might be equipped with 16GB of RAM, according to details spotted on Geekebench.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 September 2024 19:52 IST
Vivo X200 Series Surfaces on 3C Website; Geekbench Listing Hints at Dimensity 9400 SoC for Vivo X200 Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 is expected to debut as the successor to the Vivo X100 (pictured) in October

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 series could launch with support for 90W fast charging
  • The upcoming Vivo X200 Pro might be launched with Android 15
  • Vivo has scheduled a launch event in China on October 14
Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will reportedly be unveiled at a launch event scheduled on October 14, and the company's purported handsets have now surfaced on a Chinese certification website. The Vivo X200 Pro has also been spotted in a listing on Geekbench, with evidence that it will be powered by a flagship-grade Dimensity 9000 series chipset that is yet to be unveiled by MediaTek. The upcoming Vivo X200 series is expected to offer support for 90W fast charging.

Vivo X200 Series Listed on 3C Certification Website

Three new Vivo smartphones have been spotted on China's 3C certification website by Gizmochina. The listings reveal three model numbers, which suggests that three phones could be launched by the company. The model numbers V2405A and V2419A are likely to arrive as the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, respectively.

Meanwhile, the model number V2415A might arrive as a third device in the series — a Vivo X200 Plus, or X200 Mini. Not much is known about this handset at the moment, and it has not been spotted in previous leaks.

The entries for all three models of the purported Vivo X200 series includes details of the charger that is expected to ship with these handsets. According to the details on the 3C website, the Vivo X200 series will offer support for 90W charging. This is considerably lower than the 120W charging speeds on its predecessor, the Vivo X100.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications

The publication also spotted benchmark results for a new Vivo smartphone with the model number V2419A. If the details related to the three models in the series is accurate, the benchmark information should give us more insight into the specifications of the Vivo X200 Pro, which is shown to run on Android 15.

The Geekebnch entry for the purported Vivo X200 Pro reveals that it will be powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is yet to be announced by MediaTek. The handset is also listed to feature 14.96GB of RAM, which suggests that it will be equipped with at least 16GB of memory.

The handset scored 1,531 points in the single-core benchmark test and 6,135 points in the multi-core benchmark test on Geekbench. The benchmark scores suggest that it will be considerably faster than its predecessor, which was equipped with a Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Vivo X100

Vivo X100

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bright LTPO display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Very fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
Read detailed Vivo X100 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
EU Said to Be Unlikely to Issue Break-Up Order to Google for Now

