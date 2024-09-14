Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will reportedly be unveiled at a launch event scheduled on October 14, and the company's purported handsets have now surfaced on a Chinese certification website. The Vivo X200 Pro has also been spotted in a listing on Geekbench, with evidence that it will be powered by a flagship-grade Dimensity 9000 series chipset that is yet to be unveiled by MediaTek. The upcoming Vivo X200 series is expected to offer support for 90W fast charging.

Vivo X200 Series Listed on 3C Certification Website

Three new Vivo smartphones have been spotted on China's 3C certification website by Gizmochina. The listings reveal three model numbers, which suggests that three phones could be launched by the company. The model numbers V2405A and V2419A are likely to arrive as the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, respectively.

Meanwhile, the model number V2415A might arrive as a third device in the series — a Vivo X200 Plus, or X200 Mini. Not much is known about this handset at the moment, and it has not been spotted in previous leaks.

The entries for all three models of the purported Vivo X200 series includes details of the charger that is expected to ship with these handsets. According to the details on the 3C website, the Vivo X200 series will offer support for 90W charging. This is considerably lower than the 120W charging speeds on its predecessor, the Vivo X100.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications

The publication also spotted benchmark results for a new Vivo smartphone with the model number V2419A. If the details related to the three models in the series is accurate, the benchmark information should give us more insight into the specifications of the Vivo X200 Pro, which is shown to run on Android 15.

The Geekebnch entry for the purported Vivo X200 Pro reveals that it will be powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is yet to be announced by MediaTek. The handset is also listed to feature 14.96GB of RAM, which suggests that it will be equipped with at least 16GB of memory.

The handset scored 1,531 points in the single-core benchmark test and 6,135 points in the multi-core benchmark test on Geekbench. The benchmark scores suggest that it will be considerably faster than its predecessor, which was equipped with a Dimensity 9300 chipset.

