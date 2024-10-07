Vivo is all geared up to launch several new smartphones in the coming week, with a launch date for the upcoming X200 series claimed to be set for October 14. With a little over a week to go, a company executive has now revealed not just the models that will be launched at the event, but also their highlight features and a few specifications. The executive, apart from praising the company's past achievements with the Vivo X100 series, also posted some camera samples to show off the capabilities of the upcoming Vivo X200 series of smartphones.

Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy, Jia Jingdong put up a post on Weibo revealing plenty of details about the brand's X200 series of smartphones. To begin with he finally clarified that there will be a base X200 model, a top-end X200 Pro, and an X200 Pro Mini model as part of this year's lineup (at least for the China launch).

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

Jingdong also posted a new set of official renders revealing what each phone will look like. From this we can tell that the Vivo X200 Pro will be available in 4 finishes (black, white, beige, and blue), the Vivo X200 will also be available in same unique textured blue finish, while the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will be available in 4 finishes which also includes a pink option. All three models do look similar but will vary in size.

The Vivo X200 Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

The executive, in the lengthy post, explained that Vivo's X200 series will feature an Apple iPhone 16 Pro-like 4K 120fps slow motion video recording mode. The devices, thanks to the new V3+ imaging chip, will also be able to capture Backlight Portrait video, a mode that has been designed to deliver better video clarity and detail under strong backlighting. Part of this new camera experience is driven by Sony's newest LYT-818 sensor, which is able to deliver improved power consumption as well.

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

Resized camera samples from the upcoming Vivo X200 series

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

The Vivo X200 phones will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC and will run on OriginOS 5 in China. There will be some new AI features as well, which include on-device real-time translation, “one-sentence” video editing, and real-time object recognition as well.

Vivo will be using a new type of a battery with increased silicon content that lets it achieve a higher energy density. The new battery tech will also enable the Vivo X200 smartphones to be used in -20-degree environments. The new Vivo X200 Pro Mini will also be using the same battery tech which should let it last longer (compared to other similar-sized flagships).

