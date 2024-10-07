Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Design, Features, and Camera Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Design, Features, and Camera Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch

Vivo promises to pack in “Pro” power into its mini flagship.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 18:18 IST
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Design, Features, and Camera Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch

Vivo’s X200 Pro (pictured) is all set to replace the currently available X100 Pro camera flagship

Highlights
  • Vivo’s X200 devices will allow for 4K 120fps video recording
  • The series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  • The Chinese devices will pack several AI features
Advertisement

Vivo is all geared up to launch several new smartphones in the coming week, with a launch date for the upcoming X200 series claimed to be set for October 14. With a little over a week to go, a company executive has now revealed not just the models that will be launched at the event, but also their highlight features and a few specifications. The executive, apart from praising the company's past achievements with the Vivo X100 series, also posted some camera samples to show off the capabilities of the upcoming Vivo X200 series of smartphones.

Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy, Jia Jingdong put up a post on Weibo revealing plenty of details about the brand's X200 series of smartphones. To begin with he finally clarified that there will be a base X200 model, a top-end X200 Pro, and an X200 Pro Mini model as part of this year's lineup (at least for the China launch).

vivo X200 pro mini finishes gadgets 360 VivoX200ProMini Vivo

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini
Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

 

Jingdong also posted a new set of official renders revealing what each phone will look like. From this we can tell that the Vivo X200 Pro will be available in 4 finishes (black, white, beige, and blue), the Vivo X200 will also be available in same unique textured blue finish, while the Vivo X200 Pro Mini will be available in 4 finishes which also includes a pink option. All three models do look similar but will vary in size.

vivo X200 pro finishes gadgets 360 VivoX200Pro Vivo

The Vivo X200 Pro
Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

 

The executive, in the lengthy post, explained that Vivo's X200 series will feature an Apple iPhone 16 Pro-like 4K 120fps slow motion video recording mode. The devices, thanks to the new V3+ imaging chip, will also be able to capture Backlight Portrait video, a mode that has been designed to deliver better video clarity and detail under strong backlighting. Part of this new camera experience is driven by Sony's newest LYT-818 sensor, which is able to deliver improved power consumption as well.

 

 

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

 

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

 

Resized camera samples from the upcoming Vivo X200 series
Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

 

The Vivo X200 phones will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC and will run on OriginOS 5 in China. There will be some new AI features as well, which include on-device real-time translation, “one-sentence” video editing, and real-time object recognition as well.

Vivo will be using a new type of a battery with increased silicon content that lets it achieve a higher energy density. The new battery tech will also enable the Vivo X200 smartphones to be used in -20-degree environments. The new Vivo X200 Pro Mini will also be using the same battery tech which should let it last longer (compared to other similar-sized flagships).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bright LTPO display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Very fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
Read detailed Vivo X100 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Series, Vivo X200 series launch date, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro Mini, Vivo X200 Pro Specifications, Vivo X200 Pro Mini Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
NASA and SpaceX Postpone Europa Clipper Launch Scheduled for October 10 Due to Hurricane Milton's Threat

Related Stories

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Design, Features, and Camera Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M4 MacBook Pro and iPad Mini Could Launch on This Date
  2. iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out on This Date
  3. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  4. Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8 Display, Battery, Charging Details Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Listed Online, Will Offer 6 Years of OS Updates
  6. Boat Ultima Regal Smartwatch Launched in India With These Features
  7. MacBook Pro With M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. iOS 18.0.1 Update Rolling Out, Brings Fixes for These iPhone Issues
  9. Vivo X200 Series Price Tipped; X200 Pro Mini Leaked inÂ Hands-on Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto SIPs May Become Popular in India as Young Investors Explore Alternatives to Stocks and Bonds: Cashaa Founder
  2. Google Reportedly Sent Some Android Devices a New ‘Your Android Has New Features’ Notification
  3. iQOO 13 Tipped to Get New Heat Dissipation System, Supercomputing Chip Q2
  4. Amazon miniTV, MX Player Merged Into Amazon MX Player as an Ad-Supported Video on Demand Service
  5. Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G Open for Pre-Booking; Said to Be The Slimmest Phone With AI
  6. Boat Ultima Regal With Metal Design, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. Vivo Y300+ Price in India Leaked; Key Features Surface Online
  8. Infinix Hot 50i With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Rolling Out Chat Theme Feature With Options for Chat Colour, Wallpapers
  10. Apple Abandons Smart Ring Project to Prevent Cannibalisation of Apple Watch Sales: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »