Vivo X200 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch Next Month 

Vivo X200 is teased in dark blue and white colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 14:53 IST
Vivo X200 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch Next Month 

Photo Credit: Vivo

We can spot four sensors in Vivo X200's camera island with Zeiss branding

Highlights
  • Vivo's X200 is shown in two colours
  • The LED flash sits above the camera island
  • Vivo X100 ships with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
Vivo's X200 series is all set to launch in China on October 14. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the vanilla Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and the Vivo X200 Pro mini models. As we wait for the official launch, a Vivo executive has revealed the design and colour options of the standard Vivo X200. The official images indicate a similar design to that of the Vivo X100 that went official in January in India. The upcoming phone is shown in two finishes with Zeiss-branded cameras.

Vivo X200 Design Revealed

Han Boxiao, Product Manager, Vivo, posted an official image of the Vivo X200 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo revealing its design and colour options. The render shows the phone in dark blue and white colourways with a circular camera unit, resembling the Vivo X100. Boxiao says the X200 has a new colour scheme, a water-patterned cloud-step design, and a microwave texture.

We can spot four sensors on the massive camera island with Zeiss branding. The LED flash sits above the camera island. The Vivo branding can be seen at the bottom.

The Vivo X200 series phones will become official on October 14 in China. Beyond the vanilla model, the upcoming series is expected to consist of Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro mini. The Vivo X200 Ultra is likely to join the lineup later. 

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The Ultra model could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The vanilla model is expected to carry a 5,500mAh battery.

Vivo X100 Price, Specifications

Vivo launched the X100 in January in India with a price tag of Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X100 ships with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Vivo V2 chip. It has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
