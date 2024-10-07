Vivo's X200 lineup will launch in China on October 14. While Vivo is intently teasing the Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini through its social media handles, new leaks coming out of China give us an insight into the pricing and design of the phones. Newly leaked hands-on images and videos highlight the rear camera layout of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini. Vivo is likely to keep the starting price of the standard Vivo X200 same as the Vivo X100.

Vivo X200 series Pricing Leaked

Tipster Wang Zhikui Toli (translated from Chinese) has leaked the alleged pricing for the Vivo X200 series on Weibo. As per the tipster, the vanilla Vivo X200 will start at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 12GB + 256GB trim. The 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions are said to be priced CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 52,000), CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 55,000), and CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 61,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini is said to start at CNY 4,599 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage models could be priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 58,000) and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 62,000), respectively.

Lastly, the Vivo X200 Pro is tipped to cost CNY 5,199 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 512GB is said to cost CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 66,000). The top-tier version of the phone with satellite connectivity and 16GB RAM could be priced at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 68,000) and CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 512GB and 1TB versions, respectively.

For comparison, the Vivo X100 was launched with a price tag of CNY 3,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The Vivo X100 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Design

Alleged hands-on images and video of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini have leaked courtesy of tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) through Weibo. The video offers a closer look at the handset in an off-white colourway with a circular-shaped massive camera module, resembling the design language of last year's Vivo X100 Pro. The camera island is seen with a metal camera ring and Zeiss branding.

The Vivo X200 Pro mini seems to have a flat frame and glossy glass back. Another image showing the Vivo X200 Pro Mini and iPhone 16 Pro side-by-side suggests that the Vivo phone is the same size as the new iPhone.

Vivo has already announced that the Vivo X200 series will be launched in China on October 14. They are teased to come with Zeiss brand optics. The Vivo X200 series could run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

