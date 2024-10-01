Vivo X200 series will be unveiled in China on October 14. The lineup is expected to include three models — the Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Mini. Just days ahead of the official launch, renders of these smartphones have appeared on a Chinese retailer site. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro appear to be available in identical colour options, whereas the Vivo X200 Pro Mini could be launched in different shades. The listing suggests that reservations for the phones will open in China next week.

Vivo X200 Series Design, Colourways Revealed

Tipster Panda is Bald spotted the listing of the Vivo X200 series on JD.com. The screenshots of the listing (now removed) featuring their official images indicate that all three models will be available for reservations in China starting from October 8 ahead of launch on October 14.

As per the post, the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will be available in four shades — midnight black, moonlight white, sapphire blue, and titanium. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini, on the other hand, is shown in black, pink, green and white colour options.

Vivo X200 series phones are seen with flat sides and slightly rounded edges. They appear to have a large circular camera island on the back, with ZEISS branding similar to the Vivo X100 lineup. The LED flash is arranged on the upper right corner while the Vivo branding can be seen at the bottom.

The Vivo X200 series will become official on October 14 in China. Vivo's officials have been teasing the new smartphones for quite a while now. Most recently, the company's Product Manager showcased a "micro-curved" display for the standard Vivo X200 with "ultra-narrow" bezels. The phones are also expected to go official in markets outside China soon.

