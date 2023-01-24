Technology News

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications, Offers, AnTuTu Score Tipped Ahead of Global Launch: Report

Vivo X90 series is already available in China.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2023 12:28 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X90 Pro global variant could launch in a single colour option.

  • Vivo X90 series features a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  • Vivo X90 Pro global variant reportedly scored 12,60,000 points on AnTuTu
  • The handset has a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor

Vivo X90 series is expected to launch in global markets very soon. The company launched the Vivo X90 series last year in China. The lineup includes three devices, namely the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro Plus 5G. Globally, the company is rumoured to skip the launch of the X90 Pro Plus 5G and instead unveil the other two devices in the lineup. The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are rumoured to launch in Malaysia on February 3. Ahead of the official launch, a new report has tipped the AnTuTu score, some specifications, and offers of the Vivo X90 Pro global variant.

A new report by MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani, suggests some key offers and specifications of the Vivo X90 series ahead of their global debut.

The tipster suggests that the Vivo X90 Pro 5G will have an AnTuTu score of 12,60,000 points. It would not be the highest as the iQoo 11 (Review) is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of over 1.3 million points. The report also suggests that the Vivo X90 Pro 5G will launch globally with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both phones, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro 5G are said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. The Vivo X90 Pro 5G will have a 4,870mAh battery packed inside and offer 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The vanilla model will pack a slightly smaller 4,810mAh battery and support 120W fast charging.

The report also suggests that the global variant of the Vivo X90 Pro 5G will launch in a single Legendary Black colour. The Vivo X90 5G, on the other hand, is said to be available in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colour options.

Vivo X90 series' highlight feature is its camera setup. The Vivo X90 Pro features a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary camera sensor. It will be accompanied by a 50-megapixel portrait sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X90 gets a triple-camera setup on the back. It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. Both phones get a 32-megapixel front camera. They also feature the Vivo V2 chip for enhancing the low-light camera capabilities.

The screen on both the Vivo X90 variants is curved. The devices sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout at the top. Lastly, the phones are said to boot the latest Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. The Chinese variant has a layer of Origin OS Forest on top of Android.

