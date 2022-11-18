Technology News
Vivo X90 Pro Key Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Get 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display

Vivo X90 series is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 18 November 2022 13:15 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

The Vivo X90 series is set to launch in China on November 22

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 Pro may have a thickness of 8.88mm, weigh 196g
  • It could feature up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage
  • The Vivo X90 Pro may feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Vivo X90 Pro is expected to debut in China on November 22 as the company gears up to launch the Vivo X90 series in China. Vivo has confirmed that this upcoming flagship lineup will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. It has also teased that one of these may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Vivo X90 Pro has now surfaced on the TENAA database. The alleged listing suggests that it might get a 6.78-Inch AMOLED display.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications (expected)

According to the supposed TENAA listing, a Vivo smartphone bearing the model number V2241A could feature a 6.78-Inch AMOLED display with a 1,260x2,800 pixels resolution. It is believed to be the Vivo X90 Pro. The handset will most likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC clocked at 3.05GHz.

The Vivo X90 Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a pair of 12-megapixel secondary sensors. The handset might also boast a 32-megapixel front camera. It is said to feature 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

This Vivo smartphone is listed to measure 164.10x74.44x8.88mm and weigh about 196g. It is said to pack a dual-cell 2,375mAh battery — effectively a 4,750mAh capacity. The Vivo X90 Pro could feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and come with facial recognition technology.

Meanwhile, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X90 series will debut in China on November 22. It has also been revealed that the lineup will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. It will feature a Samsung E6/ BOE Q9 display with up to 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. The screen is depicted to sport curved edges and a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot. One of the variants is also said to come with support for 120W fast charging.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
