Vivo X90 Pro is expected to debut in China on November 22 as the company gears up to launch the Vivo X90 series in China. Vivo has confirmed that this upcoming flagship lineup will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. It has also teased that one of these may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Vivo X90 Pro has now surfaced on the TENAA database. The alleged listing suggests that it might get a 6.78-Inch AMOLED display.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications (expected)

According to the supposed TENAA listing, a Vivo smartphone bearing the model number V2241A could feature a 6.78-Inch AMOLED display with a 1,260x2,800 pixels resolution. It is believed to be the Vivo X90 Pro. The handset will most likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC clocked at 3.05GHz.

The Vivo X90 Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a pair of 12-megapixel secondary sensors. The handset might also boast a 32-megapixel front camera. It is said to feature 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

This Vivo smartphone is listed to measure 164.10x74.44x8.88mm and weigh about 196g. It is said to pack a dual-cell 2,375mAh battery — effectively a 4,750mAh capacity. The Vivo X90 Pro could feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and come with facial recognition technology.

Meanwhile, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X90 series will debut in China on November 22. It has also been revealed that the lineup will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. It will feature a Samsung E6/ BOE Q9 display with up to 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. The screen is depicted to sport curved edges and a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot. One of the variants is also said to come with support for 120W fast charging.

