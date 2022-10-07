Vivo X90 series is said to include the vanilla Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. There have been rumours suggesting that this flagship lineup from Vivo could debut by the end of this year. A tipster has now hinted that the Vivo X90 series could launch in China in December. The tipster suggests that these are the last Vivo smartphones slated to arrive in 2022. They are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, however, the company may also announce MediaTek Dimensity chipset-powered variants.

According to a post by tipster Assen on Weibo, the Vivo X90 series will be the final line of products released by the company in 2022. This lineup has supposedly stolen the spot from Vivo S16 series, which may have been delayed to 2023. Furthermore, December is believed to also mark the end of the Vivo X80 production cycle.

The tipster points out that Vivo usually takes about a month to clear out the inventory before unveiling a new product. However, it is believed that the Vivo X80 is not posing pressure on the inventory and could thus allow the company to launch its successor, the Vivo X90 series, in the same month.

A previous report had also mentioned that the Vivo X90 series will launch in December. The report also says that Vivo could unveil MediaTek Dimensity 9 series chipset-powered variants of these smartphones alongside Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC models.

The top-of-the-line model of this lineup, the Vivo X90 Pro+, is said to pack high-speed LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone is likely to feature a 1-inch camera sensor and a telephoto lens camera. For the time being, there is not much else known about the Vivo X90 lineup. However, we can expect more details to surface as the expected launch inches closer.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.