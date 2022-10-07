Technology News
loading

iQoo Neo 7 Live Image Surfaces Ahead of Launch, Company Teases Camera Performance

iQoo Neo 7 is likely to debut sometime in October this year.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 7 October 2022 17:40 IST
iQoo Neo 7 Live Image Surfaces Ahead of Launch, Company Teases Camera Performance

The iQoo Neo 7 seems to have a similar camera module design as the iQoo Neo 6

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 could be powered by a Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • This smartphone may offer 120W fast charging support
  • The iQoo Neo 7 could feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

iQoo Neo 7 is expected to arrive sometime in October. The handset was previously teased by a company official, and now it seems a live image of this smartphone was leaked by a popular Chinese singer Zhou Shen. The alleged iQoo Neo 7 showcases a square rear camera module, similar to the design of its predecessor the iQoo Neo 6. In a related development, the lowlight camera performance of this smartphone was teased by the company's product manager as well.

The leaked iQoo Neo 7 image has surfaced on Weibo, which showcases Shen holding a blue colour model of this smartphone. The handset appears to have a volume rocker and power button on its right side. The camera module is square in shape. however, sensors are not visible in this image.

An iQoo product manager also posted an image on Weibo that was shot on the iQoo Neo 7. It appears to showcase the great lowlight camera performance of this upcoming smartphone. Last month, this phone was also teased by an iQoo vice president alongside the iQoo 11 series.

According to a recent report, the iQoo Neo 7 will get a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766V main sensor. It is likely to have a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may offer several eye-protection features. Under the hood, this smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

This smartphone is expected to offer 120W fast charging support, which might turn out to be a significant bump from the 80W fast charging capacity offered by the iQoo Neo 6. The iQoo Neo 7 may also get an optical fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and NFC. The remaining specifications of this smartphone are believed to be similar to the iQoo 10.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Neo 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable SoC
  • Guaranteed Android OS and security updates
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO Neo 6 review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7, iQoo, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Options Tipped, May Offer Limited Choices

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 7 Live Image Surfaces Ahead of Launch, Company Teases Camera Performance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.