Vivo X90 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped, May Feature 50-Megapixel Sony IMX989 Sensor

Vivo X90 Pro+ could include Zeiss co-engineered camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 November 2022 12:42 IST
Vivo X80 was launched in India in May

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 series expected to launch by December
  • Upcoming series could include three models
  • Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to pack a Sony IMX989 image sensor

Vivo X90 series, comprising the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+, has been leaked extensively in recent weeks. Now, the camera specifications of the Vivo X90 Pro+ have also surfaced online. The upcoming flagship smartphone is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is said to include Zeiss co-engineered camera lenses. The Vivo X90 series is expected to debut by the end of the year as a successor to the Vivo X80 lineup. The upcoming models could be powered by the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Indian tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on Wednesday tipped the camera specifications of Vivo X90 Pro+ on Twitter. According to him, the handset will include a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 50-megapixel 2X telephoto sensor, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The camera unit could have Zeiss branding and the phone is said to come with Vivo's V2 chip for image processing. This falls in line with a previous leak.

Earlier this week, leaked renders and live images suggested that the rumoured Vivo X90 Pro+ could come with Zeiss co-engineered quad rear camera setup.

The Vivo X90 series, comprising the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+, is expected to debut by the end of the year. The Vivo X90 is expected to bring a few upgrades over this year's Vivo X80 series models.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X90 Pro+ could get a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with curved edges. The display is said to offer a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. The flagship Vivo smartphone could be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

