Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details

Vivo Y100 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2023 14:55 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

The Vivo Y100 5G may get a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100 5G could pack a 4,500mAh battery, 44W FalshCharge
  • It may carry a 64-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Vivo Y100 5G may get an under-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo Y100 5G is scheduled to debut in India on Thursday. The company has revealed the design of this mid-range smartphone. However, its specifications and pricing in India are still under wraps. A reliable tipster has now leaked the complete specifications along with the design and colour options of the Vivo Y100 5G. It is said to feature a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The leak also includes possible storage option and pricing of this Vivo handset.

Vivo Y100 5G price in India (expected)

Vivo has revealed that the Vivo Y100 5G will launch in India on February 16. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414) has now tweeted that this smartphone will cost Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. It is expected to come in Black, Blue, and Gold colours.

Vivo Y100 5G specifications, features

The Vivo Y100 5G is said to feature a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset appears to sport a water-drop style notch on the front for the selfie camera and a slightly thicker chin. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

In terms of cameras, this Vivo smartphone may carry a triple rear camera unit, including a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There could also be a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens on the back as well. The Vivo Y100 5G is tipped to also get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. It may come with camera features like Ultra Stable Video, Vlog Movie, Cinematic Filters, Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and more.

This Vivo smartphone could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging. The handset is said to get an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is likely to be a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone with a hybrid MicroSD slot for expanding storage (up to 1TB). The handset could have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and weigh about 181g.

