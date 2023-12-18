Vivo X100 series has been teased to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone brand has created a dedicated microsite on its India website to tease the arrival of the new Vivo X series smartphones. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro with brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC was announced in China in November. It made its debut in select global markets last week. The biggest highlight of the Vivo X100 lineup is the triple camera setup at the back comprising a 50-megapixel 1-inch-type main camera.

Through an X (formerly Twitter) post, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X100 series will launch soon in India. The brand is also teasing the arrival of the phones through a dedicated microsite on its website. The Indian variants of Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units, V3 imaging chip, and 8T LTPO display. Although there is no word on the exact launch date, we can expect it to happen in January.

Vivo X100 series price in India

Considering that the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were announced in Hong Kong with a price tag of HK$7,998 (roughly Rs. 85,224) and HK$5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,917) respectively, we can expect the India pricing of the handsets to be around the same.

In China, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched with initial price tags of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively.

Vivo X100 series specifications

The Vivo X100 series runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and features curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both models run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V3 chip. They pack Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch-type main camera. The regular Vivo X100 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging while the Vivo X100 Pro houses a 5,400mAh unit with 100W charging and a 50W wireless charging rate.

