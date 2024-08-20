Technology News
Vivo T3 Pro 5G to Launch in India on August 27; Design Teased

Vivo's T3 Pro 5G is teased to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 August 2024 15:49 IST
Vivo T3 Pro 5G to Launch in India on August 27; Design Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India

Highlights
  • Vivo T3 Pro 5G India launch date announced
  • It will have a 7.4mm thickness
  • Vivo T3 Pro 5G is believed to come as a rebrand of the iQOO Z9s Pro
Vivo T3 Pro 5G will launch in India next week, Vivo confirmed in a media invite on Tuesday. The new Vivo T series phone will debut as a successor to last year's Vivo T2 Pro 5G. It is teased to pack a Snapdragon chipset and 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is confirmed to be available in an Orange shade in the country. It is expected to come under the price bracket of Rs. 25,000.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch Date

The launch of Vivo T3 Pro 5G will take place on August 27 at 12:00pm IST. Both Vivo and Flipkart are teasing the launch of new device through dedicated microsites on their websites. The listing shows that it will be offered in a Sandstone Orange colour option with a vegan leather finish. It will have dual stereo speakers.

Vivo's T3 Pro 5G is teased to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen with a hole punch design will offer eye protection and 4,500nits of peak brightness. It will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

Although Vivo has not explicitly revealed the chipset of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, it is confirmed to be armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Meanwhile, the phone is also said to have a 7.4mm thickness.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is believed to come as a rebrand of the iQOO Z9s Pro, which is set to launch in India on August 21. If this rumour turns out to be true, we can expect the Vivo T3 Pro 5G to ship with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 5,500mAh battery, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
