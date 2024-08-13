Vivo T3 Pro 5G may launch in India later this month, according to a report. The smartphone is expected to join Vivo T3, T3 Lite, and T3x in the Chinese company's expansive lineup, ranging from budget to mid-tier options. It is expected to offer an upgrade over the specifications offered by the Vivo T2 Pro, which debuted in India in September 2023 with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and 66W fast charging capability.

Vivo T3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by SmartPrix, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is speculated to offer an AnTuTu score of 825,000. It is said to have a 7.49mm thickness and could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Design Leak

Photo Credit: Yogesh Brar/SmartPrix

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is also speculated to get a curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, it could get a 50-megapixel Sony camera.

Images shared suggest a major overhaul to the smartphone's design. The back of the smartphone is seen with a square camera module that resembles devices such as the iQOO Z9s. The module may house triple rear cameras along with an LED flash in the form of a ring light.

The left spine of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G appears to be without any buttons, suggesting that the power and volume buttons may be placed on the right side. The back of the smartphone may come with a vegan leather finish, with orange being one of the possible colourways.

Notably, the Vivo T2 Pro comes in two colourways: Dune Gold and New Moon Black. Its price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB+128GB configuration. The top-end 8GB+256GB configuration variant costs Rs. 23,999.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is also expected to be priced similarly, and it is rumoured to launch in India by the end of August.