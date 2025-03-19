Vivo is expected to announce the Vivo X200 Ultra soon as a successor to last year's Vivo X100 Ultra. The flagship phone will arrive as a sibling of the Vivo X200 Pro and X200. While the launch date is not official, a new leak has revealed the phone's colour options and key specifications. The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to come in three colourways and could boast a 2K resolution display. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel sensor.

Vivo X200 Ultra Said to Be Available in Three Colour Options

Tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested the colours and key specifications of the Vivo X200 Ultra on Weibo. As per the post, the handset will be available in black, vine red, and white colourways. The white colour option could have a dual-tone finish with a white shade on the upper part of the rear panel and a stripe design on the lower part (machine translated).

For comparison, the Vivo X200 Pro is available in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey colour options in India. The vanilla Vivo X200, on the other hand, is offered in Cosmos Black and Natural Green shades. The Chinese variants of the phones are available in Night Black, Sapphire Blue, Titanium, and White Moonlight shades (translated from Chinese).

The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is said to get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera based on a new prism technology. Further, the handset is said to feature a 2K resolution quad-curved display made by BOE.

Previous leaks claimed that the Vivo X200 Ultra will offer up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB UFS 4.0 storage. The display is likely to be 6.8 inches in size and the phone could feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. It is tipped to come with an IP68/IP69-rated build. The handset could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

Besides the 200-megapixel telephoto sensor, the Vivo X200 Ultra's triple rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is likely to pack Vivo's self-developed imaging chip.