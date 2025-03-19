Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Get 2K Resolution Display

Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2025 11:26 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Get 2K Resolution Display

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Vivo X200 Ultra will carry up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB UFS 4.0 storage
  • The display could be made by BOE
Advertisement

Vivo is expected to announce the Vivo X200 Ultra soon as a successor to last year's Vivo X100 Ultra. The flagship phone will arrive as a sibling of the Vivo X200 Pro and X200. While the launch date is not official, a new leak has revealed the phone's colour options and key specifications. The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to come in three colourways and could boast a 2K resolution display. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel sensor.

Vivo X200 Ultra Said to Be Available in Three Colour Options

Tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested the colours and key specifications of the Vivo X200 Ultra on Weibo. As per the post, the handset will be available in black, vine red, and white colourways. The white colour option could have a dual-tone finish with a white shade on the upper part of the rear panel and a stripe design on the lower part (machine translated).

For comparison, the Vivo X200 Pro is available in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey colour options in India. The vanilla Vivo X200, on the other hand, is offered in Cosmos Black and Natural Green shades. The Chinese variants of the phones are available in Night Black, Sapphire Blue, Titanium, and White Moonlight shades (translated from Chinese).

The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is said to get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera based on a new prism technology. Further, the handset is said to feature a 2K resolution quad-curved display made by BOE.

Previous leaks claimed that the Vivo X200 Ultra will offer up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB UFS 4.0 storage. The display is likely to be 6.8 inches in size and the phone could feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. It is tipped to come with an IP68/IP69-rated build. The handset could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

Besides the 200-megapixel telephoto sensor, the Vivo X200 Ultra's triple rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is likely to pack Vivo's self-developed imaging chip.

 

Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, familiar design
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • Gorgeous and bright display
  • Terrific cameras
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Excellent pricing
  • Bad
  • Unreliable selfie camera
  • Bloatware still onboard
Read detailed Vivo X200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 20 India Launch
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Steady at $83,000, Altcoins See Mixed Moves Amid Market Fluctuations

Related Stories

Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Get 2K Resolution Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. Pixel 9a Pricing Leaked by Retailer; Design Tipped via Early Review Video
  4. Here's How Much Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost
  5. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Goes Live in Mumbai: Check Plans
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Vivo V50e India Launch Timeline, Design Details Surface Online
  8. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Get 2K Resolution Display
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 20 India Launch
  3. BWA Launches 100-Day Crypto SAFE Campaign to Educate Web3 Investors on Risks
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Hourglass Nebula LBN 483 in Stunning Detail
  5. Microlightning in Water Droplets Could Explain the Origin of Life on Earth
  6. NASA’s Space Station Research Aids Lunar Missions With Key Technologies
  7. ISRO SpaDeX Successfully Undocks, Advancing Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan
  8. Fossil Evidence Shows Plants Survived the End-Permian Mass Extinction in China
  9. Starliner Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore Return to Earth with Crew-9
  10. Chandrayaan-5 Approved: ISRO Plans 350kg Rover, India-Japan Collaboration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »