Assassin's Creed Shadows Will Take 'New Direction' With Modern-Day Story, Says Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows releases February 14, 2025, on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X,

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 November 2024 12:50 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows Will Take 'New Direction' With Modern-Day Story, Says Ubisoft

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows features dual protagonists

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century Japan
  • Ubisoft has delayed the game's launch to February 2025
  • Early Assassin's Creed games followed present-day story of Desmond Miles
Assassin's Creed games have always told two parallel stories — one, a historical fiction and fantasy that explores various real-world time periods, and the other a modern narrative of two competing groups trying to make sense of that history. Over time, the modern-day storylines in Assassin's Creed titles have become an afterthought, with each game caring less and less about the present-day narrative. That approach is likely set for a chance. Ubisoft has said that Assassin's Creed Shadows will tell a new modern-day story that will draw “meaningful contrast between past and present”.

Assassin's Creed Shadows' Modern-Day Story

Ubisoft vice president and executive producer of Assassin's Creed Marc-Alexis Coté talked about refreshing the present-day storyline in the next Assassin's Creed game at a BAFTA event last week, as reported by Eurogamer. Coté said that contemporary narrative in recent Assassin's Creed games had become “repetitive” and peripheral to the action-filled past timeline — “more of a side-quest, rather than an integral part of the overall experience.”

“As we move forward, our goal is to put history back at the centre of the players' experience," Coté reportedly said at the event. “The modern-day narrative will serve to enhance, rather than overshadow, the historical journey. By drawing meaningful contrast between past and present, we aim to restore the balance that was once the hallmark of the franchise.”

The Ubisoft executive said the modern-day story in the series going forward will explore themes of “memory, identity and autonomy,” drawing meaningful connections between the past and the present.

“The groundwork for this new direction will take shape with Assassin's Creed Shadows, which will lay the foundation for this narrative evolution that will grow in the years to come,” he said.

The original run of games in the series followed the present-day story of Desmond Miles, a descendant of popular series protagonist Ezio Auditore da Firenze and a member of the Assassin's order. Miles' story was wrapped up in 2012 Assassin's Creed 3, and Ubisoft and since struggled to bring meaningful contemporary storylines to subsequent AC games.

ac3 ac3

The Desmond Miles storyline was wrapped up in Assassin's Creed 3
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

While the publisher has not shared details about the modern-day narrative of Assassin's Creed Shadows, the action-adventure title's historic story is set in 16th century Japan. The game will feature dual protagonists, the samurai Yasuke and the shinobi Naoe, both part of the brotherhood of Assassins.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was initially set to release on November 15, but Ubisoft delayed the game after the disappointing launch of Star Wars Outlaws. The next Assassin's Creed title has faced severe backlash since its reveal — some in the form of justified criticism over its pricing and launch strategy; others in the form of racist vitriol over one of the game's two protagonists, the real-life historical figure Yasuke, a samurai of African origin.

The game will now release across PC (with simultaneous launch on Steam), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on February 14, 2025.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
