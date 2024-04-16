Vivo Y200i is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Vivo Y100i that was unveiled in last November with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The purported model has not yet been confirmed by the phone maker but it has already been spotted on several certification and benchmarking sites. The design of the purported handset has also reportedly been revealed in one such listing. A report has also shared the list of expected RAM and storage configurations and their prices.

A MySmartPrice report states that the Vivo Y200i has recently been spotted on China telecom and 3C certification sites. The design render spotted on one of the sites shows the purported model in a white colour option with a marbled pattern. It appears with a large circular camera module at the back and a flat display with slim bezels, a thick chin and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Vivo Y200i renders spotted on a Chinese certification site

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right edge of the Vivo Y200i. Meanwhile, the bottom edge houses a 3.5mm audio jack, speaker grille, a microphone, and a USB Type-C port, while the top edge is seen with a secondary mic and the SIM tray slot.

The Vivo Y200i is said to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery and could feature a display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution. It may weigh about 199g and is likely to measure 165.70mm x 76.00mm x 7.99mm in size. The report adds that the Vivo Y200i could be available in three configurations – the 8GB + 256GB option could be priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200), while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants may be listed at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,300) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500), respectively.

The report added that the Vivo Y200i was spotted on Geekbench with the model number V2354A. It was listed with an octa-core chipset with the codename Parrot paired with an Adreno 613 GPU. The listing suggested the phone carries 8GB of RAM and ships with Android 14-based UI. On Geekbench 4.4, the model scored 3,199 and 7,931 points in the single and multi-core tests, respectively. The 3C listing of the model hinted that it may support 44W fast charging.

