Technology News

Vivo Y27s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y27s comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 14:22 IST
Vivo Y27s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y27s is offered in Burgundy Black and Garden Green colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y27s sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD screen
  • The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Vivo Y27s supports 44W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo Y27s was launched in the Indonesian market on Tuesday. The smartphone joins the Vivo Y27 and Vivo Y27 5G, both of which were released earlier this year. The latest handset comes with different specifications compared to the existing models. There is no official word regarding the India launch of the Vivo Y27s yet. This new 4G-supported Vivo V27s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and supports wired fast charging. It is available in two storage and two colour options.

Vivo Y27s price

The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants of the Vivo Y27s are listed at IDR 2,399,000 (roughly Rs. 12,800) and IDR 2,799,000 (roughly Rs. 14,900), respectively. The handset is offered in two colour options - Burgundy Black and Garden Green. It is available for sale in Indonesia through the official Vivo website.

Vivo Y27s specifications

Sporting a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2,388 x 1,080 pixels) LCD panel, the Vivo Y27s has a 2.5D glass with a dynamic design. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, that can be expanded virtually to up to 18GB. The phone also has inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage of up to 256GB that is expandable via an external microSD card up to 1TB. It ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y27s includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The two cameras are arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel, placed in a rectangular camera module alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display, uses an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y27s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone also supports dual 4G nano SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (in select regions) and OTG connectivity. For security, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also gets an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Weighing 192 grams, the handset measures 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 8.17mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y27s

Vivo Y27s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y27s, Vivo Y27s launch, Vivo Y27s price, Vivo Y27s specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
JioPhone Prima 4G Feature Phone With JioPay UPI Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo Y27s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  2. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  3. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  4. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  6. Vivo Y27s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Details
  7. Best Deals on iQoo Z7 Pro, iPhone 13, More During Amazon Finale Days Sale
  8. 4G Variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco M6 Pro Spotted on FCC Website: Report
  9. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
  10. India Phone Market Saw No Growth in Q3 2023; Realme Overtakes Vivo: IDC
#Latest Stories
  1. SBI MD Encourages MFIs to Enhance Data Privacy, Cyber Security
  2. Meta to Make Disclosure of AI, Digitally-Created Ads Compulsory From 2024
  3. Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report
  4. Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent
  5. Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase
  6. Apple Pauses Development of iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Eliminate Bugs in Early Versions
  7. India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC
  8. Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  9. Instagram Testing New Feature to Turn Off Read Receipts in Direct Messages
  10. The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Is in Development, Nintendo Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »