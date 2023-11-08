Vivo Y27s was launched in the Indonesian market on Tuesday. The smartphone joins the Vivo Y27 and Vivo Y27 5G, both of which were released earlier this year. The latest handset comes with different specifications compared to the existing models. There is no official word regarding the India launch of the Vivo Y27s yet. This new 4G-supported Vivo V27s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and supports wired fast charging. It is available in two storage and two colour options.

Vivo Y27s price

The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants of the Vivo Y27s are listed at IDR 2,399,000 (roughly Rs. 12,800) and IDR 2,799,000 (roughly Rs. 14,900), respectively. The handset is offered in two colour options - Burgundy Black and Garden Green. It is available for sale in Indonesia through the official Vivo website.

Vivo Y27s specifications

Sporting a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2,388 x 1,080 pixels) LCD panel, the Vivo Y27s has a 2.5D glass with a dynamic design. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, that can be expanded virtually to up to 18GB. The phone also has inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage of up to 256GB that is expandable via an external microSD card up to 1TB. It ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y27s includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The two cameras are arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel, placed in a rectangular camera module alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera, housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display, uses an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y27s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone also supports dual 4G nano SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (in select regions) and OTG connectivity. For security, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also gets an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Weighing 192 grams, the handset measures 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 8.17mm in size.

