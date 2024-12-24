Vivo Y29 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The mid-range offering arrives with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance and is claimed to have "Military Grade" durability. The phone features a cushioning structure, which when paired with the wave crest phone case, acts as “drop-resistant armour,” according to the company. The Vivo Y29 5G is available for purchase in the country in four RAM and storage configurations.

Vivo Y29 5G Price in India, Offers, Colour Options

Vivo Y29 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 15,499. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Customers can avail of a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 upon the purchase of the Vivo Y29 5G. SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and other select bank card holders can choose to opt for EMI options starting at Rs. 1,399 and get V-Shield device protection.

The handset is offered in Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Gold shades. It is available for purchase in the country via the Vivo India website.

Vivo Y29 5G Specifications, Features

The dual nano SIM-supported Vivo Y29 5G ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. It sports a 6.68-inch HD (720 x 1,608 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits brightness level, a 264 ppi pixel density, and TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light.

Vivo has equipped the Y29 5G with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. Depending on the variant, the RAM can be expanded to up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended to up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y29 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The ring-like LED flash unit supports dynamic lighting, which allows users to customise the flashing lights in different colours during music playback or reminders and other alerts.

The Vivo Y29 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support, which is said to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 79 minutes. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Alongside an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, the phone has SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability certifications.

Connectivity options of the Vivo Y29 5G include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, FM, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone is equipped with an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient and proximity sensors. The handset measures 165.75 x 76.1 x 8.1mm in size and weighs 198g.

