Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y29 5G With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y29 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y29 5G comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 December 2024 15:10 IST
Vivo Y29 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y29 5G is offered in Diamond Black, Glacier Blue and Titanium Gold shades

Highlights
  • Vivo Y29 5G ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • It has SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance and MIL-STD-810H certifications
  • The Vivo Y29 5G has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Vivo Y29 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The mid-range offering arrives with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance and is claimed to have "Military Grade" durability. The phone features a cushioning structure, which when paired with the wave crest phone case, acts as “drop-resistant armour,” according to the company. The Vivo Y29 5G is available for purchase in the country in four RAM and storage configurations.

Vivo Y29 5G Price in India, Offers, Colour Options

Vivo Y29 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 15,499. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Customers can avail of a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 upon the purchase of the Vivo Y29 5G. SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and other select bank card holders can choose to opt for EMI options starting at Rs. 1,399 and get V-Shield device protection.

The handset is offered in Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Gold shades. It is available for purchase in the country via the Vivo India website. 

Vivo Y29 5G Specifications, Features

The dual nano SIM-supported Vivo Y29 5G ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. It sports a 6.68-inch HD (720 x 1,608 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits brightness level, a 264 ppi pixel density, and TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light. 

Vivo has equipped the Y29 5G with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. Depending on the variant, the RAM can be expanded to up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended to up to 1TB via a microSD card. 

In the camera department, the Vivo Y29 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The ring-like LED flash unit supports dynamic lighting, which allows users to customise the flashing lights in different colours during music playback or reminders and other alerts.

The Vivo Y29 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support, which is said to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 79 minutes. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Alongside an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, the phone has SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance and MIL-STD-810H durability certifications.

Connectivity options of the Vivo Y29 5G include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, FM, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone is equipped with an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient and proximity sensors. The handset measures 165.75 x 76.1 x 8.1mm in size and weighs 198g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y29 5G

Vivo Y29 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1608 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y29 5G, Vivo Y29 5G India launch, Vivo Y29 5G features, Vivo Y29 5G Price in India, Vivo Y29 5G Specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get Telephoto Camera, Phone 3a Plus May Carry Periscope Zoom Sensor
India’s Need for Pro-Crypto Banking, Roadmap for Base: Interview with Coinbase’s Jessse Pollak

Related Stories

Vivo Y29 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones of 2024
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Vivo Y29 5G With 5,500mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Oppo A5 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch, Design, Colour Options Confirmed
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Series May Borrow This DSLR-Like Camera Feature
  7. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Colourway, Build Details Revealed
  8. Samsung Scales Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y29 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. SpaceX Calls off Falcon 9 Launch of Four MicroGEO Satellites at Last Second
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get Telephoto Camera, Phone 3a Plus May Carry Periscope Zoom Sensor
  4. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU Leaks Ahead of CES 2025
  5. Samsung Scaling Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Design, Colourway, Build Details Revealed
  7. India’s Need for Pro-Crypto Banking, Roadmap for Base: Interview with Coinbase’s Jessse Pollak
  8. NASA's Dawn Mission Unveils Insights into Vesta’s Mysterious Gullies Using Lab Simulations
  9. MediaTek Announces Optimisation of Microsoft’s Phi-3.5 AI Models on Dimensity Chipsets
  10. TRAI Mandates Telecom Operators to Offer Specialised Voice and SMS Packs, Benefitting Consumers in Rural Areas
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »