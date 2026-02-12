Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Nike Domain 3 Cricket Footwear Launched in India With React Foam and Stability Focused Design

Nike Domain 3 Cricket Footwear Launched in India With React Foam and Stability-Focused Design

The Nike Domain 3 comes with Nike React foam, which is claimed to be tuned specifically for cricket.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 17:06 IST
Nike Domain 3 Cricket Footwear Launched in India With React Foam and Stability-Focused Design

Photo Credit: Nike

Nike Domain 3 will be available for purchase in multiple colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Nike Domain 3 is priced at Rs. 14,995 in India
  • The shoe features the Nike React foam tuned for cricket
  • An internal lacing system is claimed to enhance lockdown stability
Advertisement

Nike announced the launch of the Nike Domain 3 in India on Thursday as the latest addition to the Domain series. As per the company, the new India-exclusive cricket footwear is designed to deliver agility, ground connection, and impact cushioning while maintaining a secure lockdown fit during high-intensity movements. The multinational sportswear and sneakers brand said that Domain 3 has been engineered as a more responsive and stable platform tailored to the speed and intensity of the modern game.

Nike Domain 3 Price in India, Availability

The Nike Domain 3 is priced at Rs. 14,995 in India. It will be available for purchase beginning February 13 via Nike's official website, Nike retail stores, and select partner outlets across the country.

The shoe will be offered in two colourways — White/Crimson and Work Blue/Volt, and will be available exclusively in India.

Nike Domain 3 Features

According to Nike, Domain 3 features a low-profile silhouette, which is designed to keep the foot closer to the ground. This setup is claimed to deliver improved responsiveness during rapid directional changes, quick sprints, and sharp cuts, some of the key demands in modern batting and fielding scenarios.

At the heart of the shoe's cushioning system is Nike React foam. The multinational sportswear and sneakers brand claims it is tuned specifically for cricket, while the midsole is optimised to absorb impact in high-stress zones while maintaining energy return. As per Nike, this configuration helps athletes transition smoothly between sprinting, lateral movement, and sudden stops, especially during long spells on hard surfaces.

The launch of the Nike Domain 3 marks the latest update in Nike's Domain series, which has been worn by cricketers including Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

To deliver stability, the Nike Domain 3 utilises an internal lacing system combined with a supportive collar to lock the foot in place. This containment system is claimed to be designed to maximise ground force transfer, helping players maintain balance and control during explosive movements.

The design aims to reduce slippage during dynamic play by keeping the foot securely positioned within the shoe. Nike says this secure fit also helps maintain control across varied playing surfaces, from turf to hard outfields.

Commenting on the launch, Shreyas Iyer said, “Nike's Domain 3 is built for that kind of game where you need to react fast, stay balanced and trust your movement completely”.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nike, Nike Domain 3, Nike Domain 3 Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) 75-Inch Smart TV India Launch Date Announced: What We Know So Far

Related Stories

Nike Domain 3 Cricket Footwear Launched in India With React Foam and Stability-Focused Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Qualcomm Hints That Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Feature a Snapdragon SoC
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kohrra Season 2, Bandwaale, Baby Girl, and More
  4. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  5. Lava Yuva Star 3 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. Honor X6d Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,260mAh Battery
  7. Here's When the Infinix Note Edge 5G Will Finally Be Launched in India
  8. HP Introduces Six New DeskJet All-in-One Printers in India: Price, Features
  9. Xiaomi 18, Vivo X500 Launch Timelines, Chip Details Leaked Ahead of Debut
  10. Medical Dialogues Wins Google-Backed JournalismAI Innovation Challenge
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India Leaked; May Rival iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Models
  2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has Sold 5 Million Copies, Warhorse Studios Confirms
  3. Boys of Tommen OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch to This Upcoming Irish Romance Drama Online?
  4. Medical Dialogues Wins Google-Backed JournalismAI Innovation Challenge
  5. Ikkis Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Arun Khetarpal Biopic
  6. HP Launches New DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage, DeskJet Ink Advantage All-in-One Printers in India: Price, Features
  7. Nike Domain 3 Cricket Footwear Launched in India With React Foam and Stability-Focused Design
  8. Lava Yuva Star 3 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) 75-Inch Smart TV India Launch Date Announced: What We Know So Far
  10. Coinbase Launches New Wallets to Let AI Agents Access and Trade Cryptocurrency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »