Nike announced the launch of the Nike Domain 3 in India on Thursday as the latest addition to the Domain series. As per the company, the new India-exclusive cricket footwear is designed to deliver agility, ground connection, and impact cushioning while maintaining a secure lockdown fit during high-intensity movements. The multinational sportswear and sneakers brand said that Domain 3 has been engineered as a more responsive and stable platform tailored to the speed and intensity of the modern game.

Nike Domain 3 Price in India, Availability

The Nike Domain 3 is priced at Rs. 14,995 in India. It will be available for purchase beginning February 13 via Nike's official website, Nike retail stores, and select partner outlets across the country.

The shoe will be offered in two colourways — White/Crimson and Work Blue/Volt, and will be available exclusively in India.

Nike Domain 3 Features

According to Nike, Domain 3 features a low-profile silhouette, which is designed to keep the foot closer to the ground. This setup is claimed to deliver improved responsiveness during rapid directional changes, quick sprints, and sharp cuts, some of the key demands in modern batting and fielding scenarios.

At the heart of the shoe's cushioning system is Nike React foam. The multinational sportswear and sneakers brand claims it is tuned specifically for cricket, while the midsole is optimised to absorb impact in high-stress zones while maintaining energy return. As per Nike, this configuration helps athletes transition smoothly between sprinting, lateral movement, and sudden stops, especially during long spells on hard surfaces.

The launch of the Nike Domain 3 marks the latest update in Nike's Domain series, which has been worn by cricketers including Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

To deliver stability, the Nike Domain 3 utilises an internal lacing system combined with a supportive collar to lock the foot in place. This containment system is claimed to be designed to maximise ground force transfer, helping players maintain balance and control during explosive movements.

The design aims to reduce slippage during dynamic play by keeping the foot securely positioned within the shoe. Nike says this secure fit also helps maintain control across varied playing surfaces, from turf to hard outfields.

Commenting on the launch, Shreyas Iyer said, “Nike's Domain 3 is built for that kind of game where you need to react fast, stay balanced and trust your movement completely”.