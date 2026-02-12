Technology News
Boys of Tommen OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch to This Upcoming Irish Romance Drama Online?

Boys of Tommen, based on Chloe Walsh’s popular novels, is coming to Prime Video in 2027 as an eight-episode Irish romantic drama.

Updated: 12 February 2026
Boys of Tommen OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch to This Upcoming Irish Romance Drama Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon

Boys from Tommen is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive.

Highlights
  • Based on Chloe Walsh’s bestselling Boys of Tommen book series
  • Eight-episode drama set in Cork, Ireland
  • Produced by the teams behind The Summer I Turned Pretty and One Day
There's something about Irish love stories—raw, deep, and intense. Now, the bestselling BookTok star that is Boys of Tommen by Chloe Walsh is officially heading to Amazon Prime Video, and fans of Johnny Kavanagh and Shannon Lynch will finally be able to see their world on screen. The show—set in Cork, Ireland—and its rugby rivalries, heartbreak, quiet healing, and the kind of love that refuses to be rushed will stay with you long after you've turned the last page. Prime Video reimagines Boys of Tommen as a heartwarming Irish drama, preparing to become the next big international romantic hit.

When and Where to Watch Boys of Tommen

Boys from Tommen is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive. The series is being tipped by insiders to be released in 2027, with filming taking place towards the end of 2026. When it's released, only Prime Video subscribers will get to watch.

Trailer and Plot of Boys of Tommen

The story centers on Irish rugby hero Johnny Kavanagh and newcomer Shannon Lynch and is based within the fictional Tommen College in Cork. Their relationship starts out gently but blossoms into a fierce and complicated bond. Tommen's Boys looks at bullying, trauma, mental health, forbidden love, survival, and healing in a way beyond the casual romance.

Production and Creative Team of Boys of Tommen

The adaptation is supported by solid production houses. Drama Republic and wiip are spearheading the project, in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, that will bring the story to screen. The creative team has a reputation for producing dramatically rich theatre, leading to excitement over this adaptation.

IMDb Rating of Boys of Tommen

As Boys of Tommen is still in the making and shooting, it doesn't have an IMDb rating. Ratings are likely to show up closer to when it releases in 2027.

 

Further reading: Boys of Tommen, Chloe Walsh, Prime video, romantic drama, IMDb
Boys of Tommen OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch to This Upcoming Irish Romance Drama Online?
