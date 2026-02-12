Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Hints at Notable Battery Upgrade Over Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 16:13 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Hints at Notable Battery Upgrade Over Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra packs a 6,100mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra battery and display details leaked
  • It is tipped to be launched in March in black, brown and orange shades
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra tipped to offer a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit
Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to hit the market next month. While much about the design of the flagship has already been leaked, information about the hardware details is starting to flow in now. A recent leak revealed the display and battery capacity of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. It is rumoured to come with a quad rear camera unit featuring two 200-megapixel sensors. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Display, Battery Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a BOE OLED panel with 2K resolution. The Engineering Validation Test (EVT) unit of the phone is said to have a 144Hz refresh rate, while the retail version could feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to pack a 7,050mAh battery. If true, this would be a notable upgrade over the 6,100mAh battery seen on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The existing model offers 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In comparison, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which have already been launched, are equipped with 7,025mAh and 7,500mAh silicon-carbon batteries, respectively.

Oppo executive Zhou Yibao has already confirmed that the battery capacity on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is greater than 7,000mAh. Recent design leaks showed the phone with a large circular rear camera module. It is tipped to be launched in March in the Chinese market. 

The company is likely to launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in black, brown and orange shades. The display could measure 6.82 inches. It is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On the rear, it could feature a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor. The camera unit might also include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Decent performance
  • Capable camera setup
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Fantastic battery backup
  • Bad
  • Unavailable in India
  • Peak brightness is not on par with the competition
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Find X8 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Feature Larger 6.4-inch Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Puts the Spotlight on Portraits, 120Hz Smoothness and Long Battery Backup

