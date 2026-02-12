Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to hit the market next month. While much about the design of the flagship has already been leaked, information about the hardware details is starting to flow in now. A recent leak revealed the display and battery capacity of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. It is rumoured to come with a quad rear camera unit featuring two 200-megapixel sensors. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Display, Battery Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a BOE OLED panel with 2K resolution. The Engineering Validation Test (EVT) unit of the phone is said to have a 144Hz refresh rate, while the retail version could feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to pack a 7,050mAh battery. If true, this would be a notable upgrade over the 6,100mAh battery seen on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The existing model offers 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In comparison, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which have already been launched, are equipped with 7,025mAh and 7,500mAh silicon-carbon batteries, respectively.

Oppo executive Zhou Yibao has already confirmed that the battery capacity on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is greater than 7,000mAh. Recent design leaks showed the phone with a large circular rear camera module. It is tipped to be launched in March in the Chinese market.

The company is likely to launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in black, brown and orange shades. The display could measure 6.82 inches. It is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On the rear, it could feature a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor. The camera unit might also include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.