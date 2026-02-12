Technology News
Ikkis Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Arun Khetarpal Biopic

Ikkis is a Hindi war biopic about 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal, streaming on Prime Video from February 12, 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 February 2026 17:18 IST
Ikkis Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Arun Khetarpal Biopic

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Ikkis was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on February 12, 2026.

  • Based on the true story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal
  • Directed by Sriram Raghavan
  • Available for rent on Prime Video from February 12, 2026
War stories are about a lot more than battles — they are about bravery, sacrifice, and the hunger of a nation. Ikkis (2026) is such an honest tribute, which tells the remarkable real-life tale of the youngest ever recipient of India's highest military award, Param Vir Chakra—Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie combines patriotism with human emotion, and this combo makes for a fulfilling celluloid experience. If you are into patriotic drama films based on true events, Ikkis will give you truly emotional storytelling. It is more than a war movie; it is an ode to heroism and youth that altered the arc of history.

When and Where to Watch Ikkis

The film was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on February 12, 2026. Viewers can access the film for a one-time rental fee. 

Trailer and Plot of Ikkis

The movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who showed enormous courage in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. At the tender age of 21, he led his tank troop into battle and laid down his life defending the country. Ikkis mixes action during wartime with emotional depth, highlighting courage, family, and duty.'

Cast and Crew of Ikkis

The movie stars Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, a standout performance in his growing career. Meanwhile, Dharmendra adds substance to the tale with his strong and noble presence. Its supporting cast is also its emotional crutch, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Ekavali Khanna in particular giving us the spine that carries the story.” The movie is written by Arijit Biswas, Sriram Raghavan, and Pooja Ladha Surti and directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is based on a biographical war drama.

Reception of Ikkis

As of early reception, Ikkis holds a mixed response, and the film currently shows an IMDb rating of 6.910.

 

Further reading: Ikkis, Hindi war biopic, Prime video, IMDb
Scarpetta OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Nicole Kidman Starrer Online?
Anthropic Reportedly Working on a Claude Cowork-Like Feature for iOS
