Redmi A2 smartphone was launched last month in India alongside the Redmi A2+. The phone's 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has already been on sale via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partner retail stores. However, the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration of the handset will go on sale in the country for the first time this week. The latest budget offering from Redmi sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 5G chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

Redmi A2 64GB price in India, availability

The 2GB + 64GB RAM and storage option of the Redmi A2 is set to go live for sale in India for the first time on June 20 via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The handset is available in three colour options, namely Black, Light Green, and Light Blue. The company has tweeted that the Redmi A2 2GB+64GB model price will be set at Rs. 6,799.

Redmi A2 specifications

Redmi A2 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. It also features memory fusion technology that allows users to borrow up to 3GB of RAM from the storage and use it as virtual RAM. The handset supports dual SIM and runs on Android 13.

For optics, the Redmi A2 packs an AI-backed dual rear camera setup comprising an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone houses a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

The phone comes with 64GB storage that can be expanded by using a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The Redmi A2 ships with a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 10W fast charging via bundled charger.

