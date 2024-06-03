Redmi 13 4G has been launched in select European countries. The phone features a dual rear camera system and comes with an IP53 rating. It gets a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chipset and a 5,030mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone is currently available for purchase in two RAM and storage configurations and in three colour options. The company has not yet confirmed if the handset will see an India or a global launch.

Redmi 13 4G price, availability

The Redmi 13 4G starts at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000). The phone is offered in three colourways - black, blue, and pink. It is available for sale in select European markets via online retailers.

Redmi 13 4G specifications, features

Redmi 13 4G sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland lowlight and flicker-free certification. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC paired with up to 8GB and up to 256GB onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the Redmi 13 4G carries a 108-megapixel main sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit at the back. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone also comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi 13 4G packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. However, the phone does not ship with a charger in-the-box and customers need to buy one separately. It also supports Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset weighs 198.5g and measures 168.6 x 76.28 x 8.17mm in size.

