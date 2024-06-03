Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 13 4G With MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi 13 4G With MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi 13 4G is backed by a 5,030mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 18:00 IST
Redmi 13 4G With MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: PowerPlanetOnline

Redmi 13 4G is offered in black, blue and pink colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi 13 4G ships with Android 14-based HyperOS
  • The smartphone comes with an IP53 rating
  • The Redmi 13 4G has a 108-megapixel main rear camera
Advertisement

Redmi 13 4G has been launched in select European countries. The phone features a dual rear camera system and comes with an IP53 rating. It gets a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chipset and a 5,030mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone is currently available for purchase in two RAM and storage configurations and in three colour options. The company has not yet confirmed if the handset will see an India or a global launch.

Redmi 13 4G price, availability

The Redmi 13 4G starts at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000). The phone is offered in three colourways - black, blue, and pink. It is available for sale in select European markets via online retailers.

Redmi 13 4G specifications, features

Redmi 13 4G sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland lowlight and flicker-free certification. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC paired with up to 8GB and up to 256GB onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the Redmi 13 4G carries a 108-megapixel main sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit at the back. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone also comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi 13 4G packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. However, the phone does not ship with a charger in-the-box and customers need to buy one separately. It also supports Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset weighs 198.5g and measures 168.6 x 76.28 x 8.17mm in size.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 13 4G

Redmi 13 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5030mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi 13 4G, Redmi 13 4G launch, Redmi 13 4G price, Redmi 13 4G specifications, Redmi 13 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Redmi 13 4G With MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Come With Thinner Bezels Than Galaxy S24
  3. Nothing Teases New Product, Here's What It Could Be
  4. Xiaomi 14 Civi Key Features Confirmed Ahead of June 12 India Launch
  5. Realme GT 6 to Launch in India, Globally on This Date
  6. OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Option Launched in India at This Price
  7. Google Pixel 9's Tensor G4 Chipset Details Revealed in New Leak
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera, Fingerprint Sensor Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Not Expected to Announce Any New Hardware at WWDC 2024: Report
  2. Realme 13 Pro Colours, RAM, Storage Options Tipped; Could Get Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage
  3. Redmi 13 4G With MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Gigabyte AI Top Unveiled at Computex 2024, to Enable End-to-End Local AI Training
  5. Apple Quietly Downgrades Tech Specs of iPad Air (2024); M2 Chip Inside Has a 9-Core GPU
  6. OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Nothing Starts Teasing Launch of Its Next Product; Could Be Phone 3
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications Including Camera, Fingerprint Sensor Details Tipped
  9. Xiaomi 14 Civi Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of June 12 India Launch
  10. Nvidia Teases Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI as ‘RTX AI PC’, Hints at Copilot+ PC Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »