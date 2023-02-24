Technology News
Xiaomi 13 series includes the vanilla Xiaomi 13 variant and high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 series includes the vanilla Xiaomi 13 variant and high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 February 2023 16:13 IST


Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu1414

Xiaomi 13 series is expected to be launched in black and white colour variants

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S was launched in July 2022
  • Xiaomi 13 series debuted in China in December 2022
  • Xiaomi to mark Xiaomi 13 series' global launch at MWC 2023

Xiaomi 13S — the rumoured flagship successor to the Xiaomi 12S — will not be launched by the company anytime soon, confirmed the company's founder and CEO Lei Jun. The Xiaomi 12S was launched last year in July as a half-year upgrade to the Xiaomi 12 series. A few months back, the company launched the Xiaomi 13 series in China, and now the company is all set for its global debut at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The Chinese variant of the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features Leica-branded rear cameras. It comprises two models — the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and a high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi's founder and CEO Lei Jun took to Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo to confirm that the company is not planning to make any half-generation upgrade to the Xiaomi 13 series for now. This means that there will be a long wait to know if the company will launch its Xiaomi 13S. At present, CEO Jun has scrapped all rumours regarding the development of the Xiaomi 13S.

The announcement came ahead of the Xiaomi 13 series' global launch at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, slated to begin from February 27. The series has already been launched in the Chinese market in December 2022.

The Xiaomi 13 series in China has two models — the base Xiaomi 13) variant and a high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro variant. While the features and specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series in China are already known, the global variant has also appeared on a European retail site, revealing the prices, specifications, and colour options of both smartphones.

Though the listing was removed later from the website, it suggested that the Xiaomi 13 will be priced at EUR 999.90 (roughly Rs. 88,300) for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro will cost EUR 1,299.90 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700). Both the smartphones are said to be available in black and white colour variants.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are speculated to carry similar features for their global debut as their Chinese variants. The vanilla variant in the series runs MIUI 14 and has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13S, Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi 13 Pro, MWC Barcelona, Xiaomi, MWC 2023
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Comment
