Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Global Price, Colour Options Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 13 smartphone specifications are expected to be similar to the model that debuted in China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2023 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu1414

The Xiaomi 13 series phones will sport Leica-tuned triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series will launch globally on February 26
  • The series comprises a base Xiaomi 13 and a Xiaomi 13 Pro model
  • Both Xiaomi 13 models are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The Xiaomi 13 series will be launched in global markets on February 26, just in time for the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023). The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be released in India on the same day, according to the company. The Xiaomi 13 smartphone lineup is powered by Qualcomm's latest-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The global variants of the upcoming smartphone series have leaked online ahead of their debut. The devices had previously been listed on several certification websites, indicating their global availability. Now, a listing on an European retail site has revealed the prices, specifications, and colour options of the global variants of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro devices.

European retailer Cyberport listed the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro on their website (via Notebook Check). These listings include the specifications, prices and colour options of the global variants of the Xiaomi devices.

The Xiaomi 13 will reportedly be listed at EUR 999.90 (roughly Rs. 88,300) with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and will be available in black and white colour variants. The listing adds that the Xiaomi 13 Pro, also shown in black and white colourways, will be listed at EUR 1,299.90 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700). Listings for both the smartphones have since been removed from the retailer's website.

Xiaomi 13 smartphone specifications are anticipated to be comparable to the model that debuted in China, which runs MIUI 14 and has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Xiaomi 13 Pro's triple rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The Xiaomi 13 is also equipped with a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Both the phones have a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

A 4,820mAh battery powers the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is accompanied by 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 13 on the other hand is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Notably, Lecia-branded cameras will be included in the Xiaomi 13 smartphones. The two companies previously collaborated on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and are expected to collaborate on camera optimisations for several upcoming smartphones in the future, as part of their recently announced partnership.

