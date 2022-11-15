Xiaomi 13 has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website ahead of its launch. Specifications of the handset have previously been leaked and the series is expected to include the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro have been tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup along with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is also said to sport a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution. It may also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

A recent report by MySmartPrice states that the Xiaomi 13 has been spotted on the BIS website. The smartphone has appeared with the model number 2210132G, as per the report. The BIS listing has reportedly not hinted at any specifications of the smartphone. To recall, the specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series have been tipped by earlier reports.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to come with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display in the front and a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera configuration on the Xiaomi 13 Pro could reportedly consist of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

This smartphone is also believed to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is also expected to feature Leica's colour science technology. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to house the power button and the volume rockers on the left spine. The handset could also be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Both the handsets are said to come with curved displays. The Xiaomi 13 is said to measure 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm, while the camera bump takes it to 10.3mm in thickness.

As per earlier reports, the 13 Pro from Xiaomi may sport a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution. The smartphone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It could run on Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

