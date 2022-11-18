Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro internal testing has reportedly begun in different countries in Asia. The smartphones from the Chinese company are expected to launch in early 2023. Xiaomi 13 was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website recently. The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro have been tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup along with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution.

According to a recent leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, the internal testing of the upcoming Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro have begun in various countries in Asia. The smartphones have also been tipped to launch by early 2023.

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi 13 was recently spotted on the BIS website. The smartphone has appeared with the model number 2210132G, as per the listing.

The specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series have been tipped by earlier reports. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are said to sport a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display in the front. The handsets from Xiaomi could come with a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera configuration on the Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to consist of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is also said to house a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is expected to feature Leica's colour science technology. The handset could house the power button and the volume rockers on the left spine, while a side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also expected.

The Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro are said to come with curved displays. The Xiaomi 13 is said to measure 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm, while the camera bump takes it to 10.3mm in thickness.

