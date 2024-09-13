Technology News
Xiaomi 14T Series Complete Specifications, Price Leaked Ahead of September 26 Launch

Both Xiaomi smartphones may come with the same triple rear camera setup, with the only differentiating factor being the primary sensor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2024 17:23 IST
Xiaomi 14T Series Complete Specifications, Price Leaked Ahead of September 26 Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14T series will launch as the successor to 2023's Xiaomi 13T (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14T Pro is reported to get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset
  • Both smartphones will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
  • Xiaomi 14T series is confirmed to sport Leica-tuned camera units
Xiaomi 14T series is scheduled to launch on September 26 in Berlin as the successor to the Xiaomi 13T lineup, which were unveiled on the same date last year. Ahead of their official debut, specifications of the upcoming smartphones have been leaked, hinting at features such as MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 144Hz AMOLED displays, and camera units co-engineered with Leica. Furthermore, the pricing and colourways of the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro in Europe have also been tipped.

Xiaomi 14T Series Price (Leaked)

According to German publication Winfuture, the Xiaomi 14T price will start at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It may be available in Lemon Green, Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Grey colourways.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14T Pro may cost EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the same configuration, and will reportedly be available in Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Grey colourways.

Xiaomi 14T Series Specifications (Leaked)

Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will reportedly use a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits of peak brightness, and Xiaomi Shield Glass protection. As per the report, the Chinese smartphone maker will equip both smartphones with up to 12GB of LPPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. They may run on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14.

The Xiaomi 14T will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, whereas a Dimensity 9300+ SoC will power the Xiaomi 14T Pro. For optics, both handsets may come with a triple rear camera setup, with the only differentiating factor being the primary camera; a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor on the Xiaomi 14T and a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor on the Xiaomi 14T Pro. The other cameras – a 12-megapixel Leica ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel Leica telephoto camera – is said to be shared by both handsets.

Both phones are tipped to be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, USB Type-C charging, IP68 rating, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. While both handsets are said to come with 5,000mAh batteries, the Xiaomi 14T Pro will support faster 120W wired charging, compared to the 67W charging speed of the Xiaomi 14T.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
