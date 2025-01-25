Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design, Rear Camera Module Spotted via Leaked Live Image

A tipster claims that Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be equipped with a 1-inch primary sensor as well as a 200-megapixel periscope camera.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2025 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra (pictured) also featured a centre-aligned rear camera module

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in China and global markets soon
  • The handset is said to be equipped with a quad camera setup
  • The Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in the coming weeks, as the company's top-of-the-line model in the flagship series. Previous reports suggest that the handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite and a quad rear camera setup. Now, a tipster has leaked a hands-on image of the purported Xiaomi 15 Ultra, giving us a good look at the design of the high-end phone. The phone is expected to feature a large camera module like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design (Leaked)

An image of the purported Xiaomi 15 Ultra was leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey). The hands-on image shows the rear panel of the handset in a black colourway, with a familiar design. There's a larger centre-aligned module at the top of the screen, which includes four cameras along with the usual Leica branding.

The tipster claims that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be the only flagship handset to be equipped with a 1-inch type sensor as well as a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The rear panel appears to have a matte finish, and the phone features rounded edges. The Xiaomi logo is seen in the bottom left corner, and the back of the phone does not include any additional text or logos.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

According to a recent report, a listing for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra on China's MIIT certification website suggests that the phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is the same chip that powers the other Xiaomi 15 series. It is also expected to run on Android 15, with the company's HyperOS skin.

The Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to equip the Xiaomi 15 Ultra with a quad rear camera setup, comprising an unspecified 1-inch type primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It is also said to have an IP68+IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance.

David Delima
David Delima
