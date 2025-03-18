Xiaomi 15 was introduced in India earlier this month, but early leaks about Xiaomi's next-generation number series smartphone have already started appearing on the Web. The Xiaomi 16 which is likely to launch in China in October is said to bring improvements over the Xiaomi 15. It is tipped to feature a larger screen than its predecessor and boast a periscope telephoto camera. All these enhancements could reduce the gap between the Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, and Xiaomi 16 Ultra models.

Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo has claimed that the Xiaomi 16 will offer several upgrades over its predecessor. Xiaomi is said to pack a larger display on the upcoming phone. This suggests the new phone may get a larger display than Xiaomi 15's 6.36-inch AMOLED 1.5K screen. The Xiaomi 15 Pro, in contrast, has a 6.73-inch screen.

Further, Xiaomi is tipped to provide a light and thin build for the Xiaomi 16 by packing an ultra-thin stacked periscope telephoto camera. With the upcoming device, the Chinese smartphone brand appears to follow the current trend of making thinner smartphones. Samsung and Apple are said to be working on slimmer handsets.

Xiaomi 15 Price in India, Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 was launched in China in October last year alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. It was launched in India earlier this month alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The Xiaomi 15 is priced at Rs. 64,999 in the country for the 12GB + 512GB configuration.

Xiaomi 15 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 15 houses a 5,240mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.