Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Go Official in March During MWC 2025

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was introduced in February at the MWC 2024.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 December 2024 17:49 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Go Official in March During MWC 2025

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Pro is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market

Advertisement

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to debut as the third model in the Xiaomi 15 lineup next year. Xiaomi is yet to make an official announcement about the phone, but the company's President Lu Weibing recently allegedly gave hints about the arrival of the new handset. Like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to break cover during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could feature a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto sensor and may offer IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Lu Weibing in a live broadcast allegedly (via Kartikey Singh) stated that the launch of Xiaomi 15 Ultra will take place during the MWC 2025 event in Barcelona. The annual trade show is scheduled to run from March 3 to March 6. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was introduced in February at the MWC 2024.

Additionally, tipsters Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) and Yawn (@chunvn8888) claimed the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be launched on March 2. The latter opined that the global launch of Xiaomi 15, which was launched in China in October, will happen around the same time. The Xiaomi 15 Pro is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra recently appeared on the MIIT website with the model number 25019PNF3C. It is expected to come with satellite connectivity and 90W wired charging support. It could pack a 2K quad-curved display and is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset like its close siblings.

For optics, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto sensor and a 1-inch type main camera with f/1.63 aperture. It could offer IP68 and IP69 ratings. It is said to offer wireless charging support, but the battery capacity could remain the same as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15, MWC, MWC 2025, Xiaomi 15 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco X7 Series India Launch Date Set For January 9; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Go Official in March During MWC 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X7 Series India Launch Date, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  3. Infinix Zero Flip Review: Affordable Flex
  4. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Might Stream Soon on ZEE5
  5. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Receive a Small Price Bump
  6. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway Revealed
  7. Xiaomi 16 Early Leaks Suggest Telephoto Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Tether Backs Arcanum Capital’s Web3 Fund With $2 Million Investment 
  2. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
  3. Karnal Students Recognised by NASA for Discovering Main Belt Asteroid TD40
  4. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, MacBook Air Get Discounts During Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Sale
  5. NASA Confirms Successful Flyby of Parker Solar Probe, Completes Closest Sun Approach
  6. Aitomatic and AI Alliance Unveil SemiKong Open Source AI Model Focused on Semiconductors
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 May Come With ‘Significantly Improved’ GPU Performance; Launch Timeline Leaks
  8. Nvidia Is Reportedly Focusing on Embodied AI and Robotics Amid Rising Competition in AI Chips Market
  9. Top 5 Black Hole Discoveries of 2024: Plasma Jet, Intermediate Black Hole, and More
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Go Official in March During MWC 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »