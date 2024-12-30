Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Go Official in March During MWC 2025

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to debut as the third model in the Xiaomi 15 lineup next year. Xiaomi is yet to make an official announcement about the phone, but the company's President Lu Weibing recently allegedly gave hints about the arrival of the new handset. Like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to break cover during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could feature a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto sensor and may offer IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Lu Weibing in a live broadcast allegedly (via Kartikey Singh) stated that the launch of Xiaomi 15 Ultra will take place during the MWC 2025 event in Barcelona. The annual trade show is scheduled to run from March 3 to March 6. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was introduced in February at the MWC 2024.

Additionally, tipsters Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) and Yawn (@chunvn8888) claimed the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be launched on March 2. The latter opined that the global launch of Xiaomi 15, which was launched in China in October, will happen around the same time. The Xiaomi 15 Pro is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra recently appeared on the MIIT website with the model number 25019PNF3C. It is expected to come with satellite connectivity and 90W wired charging support. It could pack a 2K quad-curved display and is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset like its close siblings.

For optics, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto sensor and a 1-inch type main camera with f/1.63 aperture. It could offer IP68 and IP69 ratings. It is said to offer wireless charging support, but the battery capacity could remain the same as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.