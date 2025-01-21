Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch soon and join the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro handsets, which were unveiled in China in October 2024. Several details about the purported smartphone have surfaced online over the past few months. The global launch and availability details of the top-of-the-line Ultra variant have now reportedly been teased by company officials. The phone has also been spotted on a certification site that confirms the handset's connectivity and operating system features. Notably, it will succeed the Xiaomi 14 Ultra model.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Global Launch, Availability (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra would be "sold simultaneously around the world" after its launch, Xiaomi President Lu Weibing confirmed in an online Q&A session, according to an ITHome report. The report added that another official, Wei Siqi, general manager of the company's Mobile Phone Marketing Department, suggested that the phone would launch in February.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra EMVCo Certification

According to a Gizmochina report, the global variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra with the model number 25010PN30G was spotted on the EMVCo certification site with the approval number MTA_LOA_XICC_05291. The listing suggests that the phone will support Near-Field Communication (NFC) connectivity and run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

The anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra has previously been spotted on other certification sites like the SDPPI, EEC, 3C, MIIT, BIS, and IMEI. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing suggests that the phone will see an imminent India launch.

An earlier report claimed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra successor could be unveiled in March at 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC). The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and may support wireless charging, 90W wired charging as well as satellite connectivity. It is expected to sport a 2K quad-curved display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, including a 1-inch main sensor with f/1.63 aperture and a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto shooter. The phone is said to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance.