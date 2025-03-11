Xiaomi appears to be developing the next T series comprising the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro models. The expected launch timeline of Xiaomi 14T series successors is still a long time away, but the rumor mill has already started leaking details about the Xiaomi 15T series. Most recently, the codenames and model numbers of the upcoming phones have leaked online. The Xiaomi 15T is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. The Xiaomi 15T Pro, on the other hand, could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC under the hood.

Xiaomi 15T Series Codenames, Model Numbers Leaked

As per a report by Smartprix, references to Xiaomi 15T series have been spotted in the latest HyperOS 2.1 code. The Xiaomi 15T is said to be codenamed "klimt", while the Xiaomi 15T Pro is reportedly known as "turner". These codenames are inspired by the name of the popular Austrian painter Gustav Klimt and British painter J.M.W Turner.

The upcoming Redmi K80 Ultra is believed to have the same internal codename as the Xiaomi 15T Pro, and they will likely have identical specifications. The Redmi K80 Ultra could remain as a Chinese exclusive model, while the Xiaomi 15T Pro could debut in global markets.

The global and Japanese variants of Xiaomi 15T Pro are reportedly identified by model numbers "2506BPN68G" and "2506BPN68R", respectively. The Redmi K80 Ultra reportedly has the model number "25060RK16C". The global version of Xiaomi 15T is said to be listed with model number "25069PTEBG". Both Xiaomi 15T Pro and Xiaomi 15T are said to go official in September alongside the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in global markets, except India.

Further, the report adds that Xiaomi 15T will get a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. The Xiaomi 15T Pro is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro in September last year. They feature 6.67-inch displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 4,000nits peak brightness. They're equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and have Leica-tuned triple rear cameras. They carry 5,000mAh batteries and are IP68-rated for water and dust protection.