Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Codenames Spotted in Latest HyperOS 2.1 Code, Model Numbers Revealed: Report

Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Codenames Spotted in Latest HyperOS 2.1 Code, Model Numbers Revealed: Report

Xiaomi 15T is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 11:09 IST
Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Codenames Spotted in Latest HyperOS 2.1 Code, Model Numbers Revealed: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14T series was launched in September 2024

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15T series will reportedly skip out on the India launch
  • Redmi K80 Ultra reportedly has the model number "25060RK16C"
  • Xiaomi 15T Pro is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
Advertisement

Xiaomi appears to be developing the next T series comprising the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro models. The expected launch timeline of Xiaomi 14T series successors is still a long time away, but the rumor mill has already started leaking details about the Xiaomi 15T series. Most recently, the codenames and model numbers of the upcoming phones have leaked online. The Xiaomi 15T is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. The Xiaomi 15T Pro, on the other hand, could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC under the hood.

Xiaomi 15T Series Codenames, Model Numbers Leaked

As per a report by Smartprix, references to Xiaomi 15T series have been spotted in the latest HyperOS 2.1 code. The Xiaomi 15T is said to be codenamed "klimt", while the Xiaomi 15T Pro is reportedly known as "turner". These codenames are inspired by the name of the popular Austrian painter Gustav Klimt and British painter J.M.W Turner.

The upcoming Redmi K80 Ultra is believed to have the same internal codename as the Xiaomi 15T Pro, and they will likely have identical specifications. The Redmi K80 Ultra could remain as a Chinese exclusive model, while the Xiaomi 15T Pro could debut in global markets.

The global and Japanese variants of Xiaomi 15T Pro are reportedly identified by model numbers "2506BPN68G" and "2506BPN68R", respectively. The Redmi K80 Ultra reportedly has the model number "25060RK16C". The global version of Xiaomi 15T is said to be listed with model number "25069PTEBG". Both Xiaomi 15T Pro and Xiaomi 15T are said to go official in September alongside the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in global markets, except India.

Further, the report adds that Xiaomi 15T will get a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. The Xiaomi 15T Pro is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro in September last year. They feature 6.67-inch displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 4,000nits peak brightness. They're equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and have Leica-tuned triple rear cameras. They carry 5,000mAh batteries and are IP68-rated for water and dust protection.

 

Xiaomi 14T

Xiaomi 14T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Xiaomi 14T Pro

Xiaomi 14T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Size Surfaces Online Via UL Demko Listing
Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Codenames Spotted in Latest HyperOS 2.1 Code, Model Numbers Revealed: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Other Details Leaked
  3. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. iQOO Z10 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked
  6. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  7. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Apple Intelligence Fixes
  8. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Display and Battery Details Tipped
  9. Airtel's Rs. 59 Recharge Pack Gets Weekend Data Rollover Facility: Report
  10. ChatGPT for macOS Can Now Edit Code Directly in Developer Tools
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50X 5G to Reportedly Come With Android 15-Based XOS 15: Features
  2. Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Codenames Spotted in Latest HyperOS 2.1 Code, Model Numbers Revealed: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Battery Size Surfaces Online Via UL Demko Listing
  4. Android 16 May Introduce Mouse Cursor Transitions and Other xternal Display Management Tools
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4 Beta 3 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Apple Intelligence and Siri Issues
  6. US President Trump Directs SEC Task Force to Outline Crypto Rules by August 
  7. iQOO 15 Series, iQOO Neo 11 Series Tipped to Feature 2K Display and 7,000mAh Battery
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Colours, Storage Options Leaked
  9. OnePlus Reveals Plans to Replace Alert Slider With a Customisable Smart Button
  10. NASA Tracks GNSS Signals on Moon, Advancing Lunar Navigation Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »