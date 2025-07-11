Xiaomi 14T Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC was launched in September last year. The Chinese company now seems to be preparing to unveil the Xiaomi 15T Pro. Ahead of the formal announcement, the handset has reportedly received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification in the US. The FCC listing suggests three RAM and storage configurations. The Xiaomi 15T Pro is expected to ship with the HyperOS 2.0 skin.

As per a report by XpertPick, the Xiaomi 15T Pro appeared on the FCC database with model number 2506BPN68G. The listing suggests that it supports 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7. It could come with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 interface.

The FCC listing reportedly indicates three RAM and storage options — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB — for the Xiaomi 15T Pro. The Xiaomi 14T Pro was launched in global markets in the same RAM and storage combinations.

Xiaomi 15T Pro is expected to share most of its specifications with the China-exclusive Redmi K80 Ultra. The latter runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 6.83-inch 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a 7,410mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It boasts a 20-megapixel selfie shooter and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 14T Pro was announced in Europe with an initial price tag of EUR 799.99 (roughly Rs. 75,000). It runs on the HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K(1,220x2,712 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging and 50W wireless charging.