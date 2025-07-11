Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 15T Pro Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database; RAM and Storage Details Tipped

Xiaomi 15T Pro was reportedly spotted on the FCC database with model number 2506BPN68G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 13:52 IST
Xiaomi 15T Pro Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database; RAM and Storage Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14T Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15T Pro could come in three RAM and storage options
  • It is said to run on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 interface
  • Xiaomi 15T Pro is said to use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14T Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC was launched in September last year. The Chinese company now seems to be preparing to unveil the Xiaomi 15T Pro. Ahead of the formal announcement, the handset has reportedly received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification in the US. The FCC listing suggests three RAM and storage configurations. The Xiaomi 15T Pro is expected to ship with the HyperOS 2.0 skin.

As per a report by XpertPick, the Xiaomi 15T Pro appeared on the FCC database with model number 2506BPN68G. The listing suggests that it supports 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7. It could come with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 interface.

The FCC listing reportedly indicates three RAM and storage options — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB — for the Xiaomi 15T Pro. The Xiaomi 14T Pro was launched in global markets in the same RAM and storage combinations.

Xiaomi 15T Pro is expected to share most of its specifications with the China-exclusive Redmi K80 Ultra. The latter runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 6.83-inch 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a 7,410mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It boasts a 20-megapixel selfie shooter and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 14T Pro was announced in Europe with an initial price tag of EUR 799.99 (roughly Rs. 75,000). It runs on the HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K(1,220x2,712 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging and 50W wireless charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 14T Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Note 70T Listing On Retailer Website Suggests Key Specifications and Design
Android Canary Channel With Rolling Releases to Replace Google's Developer Previews
Xiaomi 15T Pro Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database; RAM and Storage Details Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  10. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  7. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  9. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »