Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200 Megapixel Periscope, 50 Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be the fourth phone in the recently launched Xiaomi 17 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 18:05 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Ultra might succeed this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be powered by a Snapdragon chip
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17 series, which includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, might get another handset in the coming months. Rumoured to be called the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the camera configuration of the purported flagship phone has surfaced online again, hinting at what it might offer. The leaked camera features are in line with a recent report. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same as the recently unveiled Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared the camera specifications of an upcoming “Ultra” phone. The handset is widely believed to be the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. If this is true, the phone might feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with “enhanced ISZ” support, enabling “lossless focal length integration”.

It could also get a 200-megapixel periscope camera, featuring 4x4 RMSC support for “multi-focal-length lossless zoom” and "telephoto macro" capabilities. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to offer improved magnification ratios and focus range, along with a “high dynamic range”.

This aligns with information shared in a recent report, which also revealed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a quad-rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel and one 200-megapixel shooters. Moreover, the 200-megapixel periscope lens is said to use a new optical technology.

It is widely believed to launch in 2026 as the successor to this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It might be the last addition to the recently unveiled Xiaomi 17 series, which presently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to offer various upgrades over its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. For context, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch quad-curved LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica-camera-inspired design can turn heads
  • Excellent and bright display with Dolby Vision support
  • Superb camera setup and class-leading periscope output
  • Top-notch performance
  • The Photography Kit is an add-on for enthusiasts (sold separetly)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • AI features can be improved
  • Selfie camera is not flagship-grade
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi 15 Ultra review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5410mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
  3. Moto X70 Air Launch Teased for India: Price, Specifications Expected
  4. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  6. Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  7. OnePlus 15 Will Offer These 10 Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Pack Largest Battery Among 'Ultra' Models
  10. Bharat Taxi Launch: What You Must Know About Govt-Backed Uber, Ola Rival
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
  2. Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
  3. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  4. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  5. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
  6. Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  7. Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »