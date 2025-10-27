Xiaomi 17 series, which includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, might get another handset in the coming months. Rumoured to be called the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the camera configuration of the purported flagship phone has surfaced online again, hinting at what it might offer. The leaked camera features are in line with a recent report. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same as the recently unveiled Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared the camera specifications of an upcoming “Ultra” phone. The handset is widely believed to be the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. If this is true, the phone might feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with “enhanced ISZ” support, enabling “lossless focal length integration”.

It could also get a 200-megapixel periscope camera, featuring 4x4 RMSC support for “multi-focal-length lossless zoom” and "telephoto macro" capabilities. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to offer improved magnification ratios and focus range, along with a “high dynamic range”.

This aligns with information shared in a recent report, which also revealed that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a quad-rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel and one 200-megapixel shooters. Moreover, the 200-megapixel periscope lens is said to use a new optical technology.

It is widely believed to launch in 2026 as the successor to this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It might be the last addition to the recently unveiled Xiaomi 17 series, which presently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to offer various upgrades over its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. For context, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch quad-curved LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.