Apple refreshed its hardware lineup last week with the launch of iPhone 17e, MacBook Air (2026), MacBook Pro (2026), Studio Display, and Studio Display XDR. Alongside, the Cupertino-based tech giant's first-ever low-cost MacBook, dubbed MacBook Neo, also broke cover. All of the new products will be available for purchase in India and the global markets beginning today (Wednesday).

iPhone 17e Price in India

The iPhone 17e's price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the base 256GB storage option. The 512GB model of the handset is available for Rs. 74,900. It is offered in three colourways — Black, Soft Pink, and White.

MacBook Neo, MacBook Air (2026), MacBook Pro (2026) Price in India

The MacBook Neo price starts at Rs. 69,900 for the base model that has 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage, while a 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 79,900. It comes in Blush, Citrus, Indigo and Silver colourways. Students can purchase the MacBook Neo with a Rs. 10,000 Education discount.

Pricing for the MacBook Air M5 in India begins at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model with a 13-inch screen and 10-core CPU, and 8-core GPU configuration. The 15-inch variant has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,44,900. It is also offered in a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU variant, at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,900. The laptop is available in Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver colour options.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Pro chip is priced at Rs. 2,49,900 for the base model featuring 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the M5 Max variant costs Rs. 3,99,900. Customers can pay an additional Rs. 20,000 to get the 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU variant. The 48GB RAM option will be available at a Rs. 40,000 premium, in addition to Rs. 40,000 for the 2TB storage option.

Apple Studio Display, Studio Display XDR Price in India

Apple Studio Display price in India starts at Rs. 1,89,900 for the standard glass version with a tilt-adjustable stand or the VESA mount adapter option. The nano-texture glass version is priced at Rs. 2,29,900, while the tilt- and height-adjustable stand configuration costs Rs. 2,39,900. The monitor is also available for eligible education customers starting at Rs. 1,77,900.

Meanwhile, the price of the Apple Studio Display XDR in the country begins at Rs. 3,99,900 for the standard glass version with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand, while the nano-texture glass option is priced at Rs. 4,39,900. The education price starts at Rs. 3,87,900.

All of the new Apple products are available for purchase via the Apple India website and authorised retailers across the country.