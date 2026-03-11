Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, iPad Air, Refreshed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability

iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, iPad Air, Refreshed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability

All of the new Apple products are available for purchase via the Apple India website and authorised retailers across the country.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 12:21 IST
iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, iPad Air, Refreshed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17e succeeds the iPhone 16e as Apple's latest non-flagship iPhone

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The iPhone 17e starts at Rs. 64,900 in India
  • The MacBook Pro (2026) starts at Rs. 2,49,900
  • All new Apple products go on sale in the country today
Advertisement

Apple refreshed its hardware lineup last week with the launch of iPhone 17e, MacBook Air (2026), MacBook Pro (2026), Studio Display, and Studio Display XDR. Alongside, the Cupertino-based tech giant's first-ever low-cost MacBook, dubbed MacBook Neo, also broke cover. All of the new products will be available for purchase in India and the global markets beginning today (Wednesday).

iPhone 17e Price in India

The iPhone 17e's price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the base 256GB storage option. The 512GB model of the handset is available for Rs. 74,900. It is offered in three colourways — Black, Soft Pink, and White.

MacBook Neo, MacBook Air (2026), MacBook Pro (2026) Price in India

The MacBook Neo price starts at Rs. 69,900 for the base model that has 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage, while a 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 79,900. It comes in Blush, Citrus, Indigo and Silver colourways. Students can purchase the MacBook Neo with a Rs. 10,000 Education discount.

Pricing for the MacBook Air M5 in India begins at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model with a 13-inch screen and 10-core CPU, and 8-core GPU configuration. The 15-inch variant has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,44,900. It is also offered in a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU variant, at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,900. The laptop is available in Sky Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver colour options.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with the M5 Pro chip is priced at Rs. 2,49,900 for the base model featuring 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the M5 Max variant costs Rs. 3,99,900. Customers can pay an additional Rs. 20,000 to get the 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU variant. The 48GB RAM option will be available at a Rs. 40,000 premium, in addition to Rs. 40,000 for the 2TB storage option.

Apple Studio Display, Studio Display XDR Price in India

Apple Studio Display price in India starts at Rs. 1,89,900 for the standard glass version with a tilt-adjustable stand or the VESA mount adapter option. The nano-texture glass version is priced at Rs. 2,29,900, while the tilt- and height-adjustable stand configuration costs Rs. 2,39,900. The monitor is also available for eligible education customers starting at Rs. 1,77,900.

Meanwhile, the price of the Apple Studio Display XDR in the country begins at Rs. 3,99,900 for the standard glass version with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand, while the nano-texture glass option is priced at Rs. 4,39,900. The education price starts at Rs. 3,87,900.

All of the new Apple products are available for purchase via the Apple India website and authorised retailers across the country.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 17e, iPhone 17e price in India, MacBook Neo, MacBook Neo Price in India, MacBook Pro M5, MacBook Pro M5 Price in India, MacBook Air M5, MacBook Air M5 Price in India, Apple Studio Display, Apple Studio Display price in India, Apple Studio Display XDR, Apple Studio Display XDR Price in India, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features

Related Stories

iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, iPad Air, Refreshed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Leica Cameras
  2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives in India at This Price
  3. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  4. Here's Why Your Next Laptop Could Get Up to 35 Percent Costlier in 2026
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  6. You Can Now Edit Images in Adobe Photoshop With This New AI Feature
  7. Oppo Find X10 Series May Launch Without Memory Upgrades; Display Sizes Leak
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Bag NBTC Certification, Could Launch Soon
  9. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With This Large Battery, Display
#Latest Stories
  1. New 'Digital Lutera' Android Toolkit Can Hijack Your UPI Account
  2. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Feature 165Hz Display, Battery Capacity Could Exceed 8,000mAh
  3. Google Upgrades Gemini Side Panel in Workspace Apps With New Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features
  5. Laptop Prices Reportedly Set to Surge Up to 35 Percent as AI Boom Drives Component Demand
  6. Exclusive: iQOO Neo Series to Skip 2026 Launch as Brand Refines Flagship Strategy
  7. Bitcoin Drops Under $70,000 as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions
  8. Resident Evil Requiem Story Expansion Is in Development, Capcom Confirms
  9. iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, iPad Air, Refreshed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »