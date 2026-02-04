Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Design Appears Identical to Chinese Model in Leaked Render

A leaked render of the global version of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra shows the handset in a white colour option.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Ultra has long been expected to get a global release sometime during March

  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in China in December last year
  • The global Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Chinese variant of Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a triple rear camera unit
Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched last year in China, featuring a 6.9-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. While we wait for the global launch of the flagship, an alleged render of the worldwide variant of the phone has surfaced online. The render indicates the rear design of the phone and suggests a design identical to the Chinese variant. The international model is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery. It could become official later this month in markets such as India. 

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Design (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) posted an alleged image of the global variant of Xiaomi 17 Ultra in a post on X. The leaked render of the handset reveals the phone in a white shade, resembling the Off-White variant of the Chinese version. Model number 2512BPNDAG appears to be inked on the rear.

The render shows the Xiaomi 17 Ultra with a large circular rear camera module and Leica branding. The dual LED flash and large sensors are visible inside the circle. The design is similar to the model launched in China last December.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra has long been expected to get a global release sometime during March, during the MWC 2026. However, a recent leak suggested that it could go official later this month. It is rumoured to cost EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,100) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in European markets. For comparison, it was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The global Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6,000mAh battery, as the Chinese model has a 6,800mAh cell. Aside from the battery capacity, the international Xiaomi 17 is expected to be identical to its Chinese counterpart. It could come with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone may pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The Chinese variant of Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It supports 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging and has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
