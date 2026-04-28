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Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Price and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Xiaomi 17 series currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 18:01 IST
Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Price and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17T is expected to succeed last year’s Xiaomi 15T (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T might feature a MediaTek SoC
  • Xiaomi 17T lineup could include two models
  • Xiaomi 17T could be launched in India soon
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Xiaomi 17T series will be launched by the smartphone in May, according to a report. The lineup is expected to include two models, dubbed Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. While the company has yet to confirm the anticipated arrival of the two handsets, details regarding their pricing, storage configurations, and colour options have surfaced online. The phones are expected to be unveiled in India and the EU, following their debut in other global markets. The standard Xiaomi 17T model is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery, making it the first phone in the lineup to not feature a Snapdragon SoC.

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Price (Expected)

Tech blogger Paras Guglani, in collaboration with tipster Sanju Choudhary, has shared the pricing details, storage configurations, and colour options of the rumoured Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T, along with their expected launch date. The company will reportedly launch the smartphones in late May, with the promotional campaign running from May 29 to June 30. The handsets are expected to be unveiled in select global markets next month, followed by their debut in India and the EU.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 17T will reportedly be priced between $780 (about Rs. 74,000) and $800 (roughly Rs. 76,000) in the US and Rs. 69,000 and Rs. 72,000 in India, respectively. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17T Pro could cost between $1,030 (about Rs. 97,000) and $1,060 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) in the US, while being priced between Rs. 92,000 and Rs. 96,000 in India.

According to the report, the Xiaomi 17T will be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, while the Pro model could go on sale in 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB options. Moreover, the Xiaomi 17T Pro will reportedly be offered in All Black, Deep Blue and Deep Violet colour options.

Recently, the Xiaomi 17T was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number 2602DPT53G. The listing suggested that the smartphone will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, along with Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The SoC reportedly features four efficiency cores clocked at 2.2GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.2GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17T Price, Xiaomi 17T Pro Price, Xiaomi 17T Launch, Xiaomi 17T Pro Launch, Xiaomi 17T Specifications, Xiaomi 17T Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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