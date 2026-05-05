The Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro have been rumoured to be in development as the successor to last year's 15T models. Both handsets have been subject to a number of leaks in the past few weeks. A recent report has revealed detailed images of the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro. The standard and the Pro model appear to differ in terms of dimensions, while their overall design and colourways could be identical.

The leaked images shared by German publication WinFuture show that both the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro retain a familiar design language. The standard model is seen in blue, black, and pink colour options, while the Pro variant appears in slightly more saturated shades of blue, pink, and black. Visually, the two models are largely similar.

Xiaomi 17T (left) and Xiaomi 17T Pro (right)

Photo Credit: WinFuture

The primary differences are in size and a slightly tweaked camera island design. Both the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro feature a centred hole-punch display and flat edges. There is a square camera module housing four sensors on the rear, along with the Xiaomi branding on the bottom half of the phones.

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 17T is said to feature a 6.59-inch display with a resolution of 2,756 × 1,268 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model could get a larger 6.83-inch panel with 2,772 × 1,280 resolution and a higher 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17T is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro may feature the flagship Dimensity 9500 SoC. Both models are expected to come with 12GB RAM and two storage options — 256GB and 512GB.

For optics, the purported handsets are rumoured to include a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, both models may feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 17T is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, while the Pro variant could house a larger 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Pricing is tipped to start at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the Xiaomi 17T, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro could be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 90,000).