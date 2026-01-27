Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9s Camera Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Primary and Telephoto Cameras

The Oppo Find X9s is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 January 2026 12:01 IST
Oppo Find X9s Camera Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Primary and Telephoto Cameras

Oppo Find X9 series (pictured) was launched in China in October

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch 1.5K resolution display
  • A 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera could complete the camera setup
  • The handset may include a 7,000mAh-class battery with wireless charging
Advertisement

The Oppo Find X9 lineup is rumoured to be expanded with the introduction of the Oppo Find X9s. While the company has yet to confirm the handset, key specifications of the purported handset have again surfaced. As per a tipster's claims, the Oppo Find X9s will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by 200-megapixel primary and telephoto cameras. It is said to be a compact flagship with a 6.3-inch display, and could pack a 7,000mAh-class battery.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared leaked specifications of the Oppo Find X9s in a Weibo post. The purported handset is said to sport a 6.3-inch flat screen with a 1.5K resolution. It may also feature LIPO packaging for narrow bezels on all four sides.

For optics, the Find X9s could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The highlight is tipped to be dual 200-megapixel cameras, which will serve as the primary and telephoto sensors. Both of the cameras may be ISOCELL HP5 1/1.56-inch sensors. The telephoto lens on the Find X9s could offer 3x optical zoom.

Completing the camera system on the purported handset is said to be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. Oppo could also include a multispectral sensor on the phone for improved colour accuracy.

The tipster claims that the Oppo Find X9s could be powered by the Dimensity 9500+ chipset, which is believed to be an upgrade over the Dimensity 9500 SoC that powers the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The purported handset is tipped to pack a 7,000mAH-class battery, with wireless charging support.

As per the leak, the purported Oppo Find X9s could also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and full water resistance. The Oppo Find X9 series, notably, currently comprises the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The brand is also expected to launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which is slated to launch in March. It is said to have been in testing for some time, and its screen could have “some surprises”.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9s, Oppo Find X9s Features, Oppo Find X9s Launch, Oppo Find X9s Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
GTA 6's Physical Version Could Be Delayed to Avoid Leaks, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9s Camera Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Primary and Telephoto Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon to Cut Thousands More Jobs Globally With India Being the Worst-Hit
  2. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  4. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  5. Swiggy Will Let You Place Orders, Track Deliveries via ChatGPT and Gemini
  6. HMD Watch X1, Watch P1 Launched as HMD's First Smartwatch Models
  7. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leaked Renders Hint at a Slightly Updated Design
  10. Oppo K15 Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Launch of a New Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Says ChatGPT's Writing Worsened Due to Overtraining Math, Coding
  2. Sony Said to Be Planning State of Play Broadcast for February
  3. Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
  4. Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
  5. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  7. Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone
  8. Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone
  9. OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design Renders Leaked Online; Minor Updates to Familiar Design Anticipated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »