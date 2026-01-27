The Oppo Find X9 lineup is rumoured to be expanded with the introduction of the Oppo Find X9s. While the company has yet to confirm the handset, key specifications of the purported handset have again surfaced. As per a tipster's claims, the Oppo Find X9s will feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by 200-megapixel primary and telephoto cameras. It is said to be a compact flagship with a 6.3-inch display, and could pack a 7,000mAh-class battery.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared leaked specifications of the Oppo Find X9s in a Weibo post. The purported handset is said to sport a 6.3-inch flat screen with a 1.5K resolution. It may also feature LIPO packaging for narrow bezels on all four sides.

For optics, the Find X9s could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The highlight is tipped to be dual 200-megapixel cameras, which will serve as the primary and telephoto sensors. Both of the cameras may be ISOCELL HP5 1/1.56-inch sensors. The telephoto lens on the Find X9s could offer 3x optical zoom.

Completing the camera system on the purported handset is said to be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. Oppo could also include a multispectral sensor on the phone for improved colour accuracy.

The tipster claims that the Oppo Find X9s could be powered by the Dimensity 9500+ chipset, which is believed to be an upgrade over the Dimensity 9500 SoC that powers the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The purported handset is tipped to pack a 7,000mAH-class battery, with wireless charging support.

As per the leak, the purported Oppo Find X9s could also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and full water resistance. The Oppo Find X9 series, notably, currently comprises the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The brand is also expected to launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which is slated to launch in March. It is said to have been in testing for some time, and its screen could have “some surprises”.