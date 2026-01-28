Xiaomi is reportedly developing a new Xiaomi 17 Max variant, which could be the fifth model in its flagship lineup for 2026. While early rumours highlighted its battery details, recent leaks from China suggest the phone could launch with notable camera upgrades. The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to come with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Xiaomi's 17-series range currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra models.

Xiaomi 17 Max Camera Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo recently leaked the camera specifications and the anticipated launch timeline of an upcoming flagship. While the post doesn't directly name the device, the comment section that the phone in question is the Xiaomi 17 Max. This smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HPE primary sensor measuring 1/1.4 inches.

Photo Credit: Weibo/DCS

The camera setup of Xiaomi 17 Max is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The imaging capabilities are said to be co-engineered wth Leica. Further, the tipster states that the launch of the phone will take place in the second quarter of this year.

The leak suggests that Xiaomi 17 Max will offer more flagship rear camera units than the vanilla Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro models. For comparison, Xiaomi equipped the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max with a triple rear camera unit including three 50-megapixel sensors.

In contrast, the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Ultra, has a more advanced triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the existence of Xiaomi 17 Max, but previous leaks have already claimed that Xiaomi 17 Max will feature an 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is likely to feture 6.8-inch display and screen with narrow and symmetrical bezels. It is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.