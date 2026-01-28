Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Max Leak Reveals Anticipated Launch Timeline, Notable Camera Upgrades

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and  Xiaomi 17 Pro Max feature a triple rear camera unit including three 50-megapixel sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2026 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 has a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • A leaker has shared details about launch timeline of Xiaomi 17 Max
  • Xiaomi 17 Max could feature a triple rear camera unit
  • It is rumoured to come with a 8,000mAh battery
Xiaomi is reportedly developing a new Xiaomi 17 Max variant, which could be the fifth model in its flagship lineup for 2026. While early rumours highlighted its battery details, recent leaks from China suggest the phone could launch with notable camera upgrades. The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to come with a triple rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Xiaomi's 17-series range currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra models.

Xiaomi 17 Max Camera Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo recently leaked the camera specifications and the anticipated launch timeline of an upcoming flagship. While the post doesn't directly name the device, the comment section that the phone in question is the Xiaomi 17 Max. This smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HPE primary sensor measuring 1/1.4 inches.

xiaomi 17 max weibo dcs Xiaomi 17 Max

Photo Credit: Weibo/DCS

 

The camera setup of Xiaomi 17 Max is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The imaging capabilities are said to be co-engineered wth Leica. Further, the tipster states that the launch of the phone will take place in the second quarter of this year.

The leak suggests that Xiaomi 17 Max will offer more flagship rear camera units than the vanilla Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro models. For comparison, Xiaomi equipped the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max with a triple rear camera unit including three 50-megapixel sensors.

In contrast, the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Ultra, has a more advanced triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the existence of Xiaomi 17 Max, but previous leaks have already claimed that Xiaomi 17 Max will feature an 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is likely to feture 6.8-inch display and screen with narrow and symmetrical bezels. It is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi 17
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Goes on Sale in the US Starting January 30: Price, Specifications
Samsung's Privacy Screen Feature to Curb Shoulder Surfing Unveiled After Multiple Leaks; Expected to Debut With Galaxy S26 Series

