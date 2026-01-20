Technology News
Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims

All models in the Xiaomi 18 series are tipped to feature a periscope telephoto lens.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 14:42 IST
The Xiaomi 17 Pro models feature a secondary screen at the back

Highlights
  • All Xiaomi 18 phones may include a periscope telephoto lens
  • Wireless charging is tipped to be standard on the Xiaomi 18 lineup
  • High-level waterproofing is expected across the entire series
The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China in September 2025, comprising the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models. It was joined by the Ultra variant in December, completing the Xiaomi 17 family. Leaks about its purported successor, however, have already begun surfacing. According to a report, the China-based tech giant could introduce several features as standard across the Xiaomi 18 series, including a periscope telephoto lens, wireless charging capabilities, and high-level waterproofing.

Standard Features on Xiaomi 18 Series

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared information about a tech company's upcoming smartphone lineup offering several features as standard across all models. While the tipster did not specifically name Xiaomi, follow-up comments suggest that the post may be a reference to Xiaomi's next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, ubiquitously known as the Xiaomi 18 series.

The tipster claims that Xiaomi will offer several features as standard across the purported Xiaomi 18 series. To begin with, all models in the lineup are said to feature a periscope telephoto lens. Currently, only the Xiaomi 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra models offer this sensor, while the vanilla Xiaomi 17 is equipped with a standard 60mm Leica-tuned telephoto camera.

Apart from this, all models in the Xiaomi 18 series are tipped to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and high-level waterproofing. These features, notably, are already offered on all Xiaomi 17 series models. The Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra have 50W wireless charging, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Reports, notably, suggest that Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce a fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 series, dubbed the Xiaomi 17 Max. It is reported to pack the largest battery among all models, with a rated capacity of 8,000mAh. Like its counterparts, the purported handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Specifications, Xiaomi 18 Features, Xiaomi 18 Launch, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and Far Cry Primal Getting 60 FPS Patch on Current-Gen Consoles
