The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China in September 2025, comprising the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models. It was joined by the Ultra variant in December, completing the Xiaomi 17 family. Leaks about its purported successor, however, have already begun surfacing. According to a report, the China-based tech giant could introduce several features as standard across the Xiaomi 18 series, including a periscope telephoto lens, wireless charging capabilities, and high-level waterproofing.

Standard Features on Xiaomi 18 Series

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared information about a tech company's upcoming smartphone lineup offering several features as standard across all models. While the tipster did not specifically name Xiaomi, follow-up comments suggest that the post may be a reference to Xiaomi's next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, ubiquitously known as the Xiaomi 18 series.

The tipster claims that Xiaomi will offer several features as standard across the purported Xiaomi 18 series. To begin with, all models in the lineup are said to feature a periscope telephoto lens. Currently, only the Xiaomi 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra models offer this sensor, while the vanilla Xiaomi 17 is equipped with a standard 60mm Leica-tuned telephoto camera.

Apart from this, all models in the Xiaomi 18 series are tipped to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and high-level waterproofing. These features, notably, are already offered on all Xiaomi 17 series models. The Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra have 50W wireless charging, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Reports, notably, suggest that Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce a fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 series, dubbed the Xiaomi 17 Max. It is reported to pack the largest battery among all models, with a rated capacity of 8,000mAh. Like its counterparts, the purported handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.