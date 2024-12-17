Technology News
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Price, Key Features Tipped; Said to Get Leica-Backed Camera Setup

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro could get a fibreglass back panel and a metal side frame.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 December 2024 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro (pictured) was launched in India as Xiaomi 14 Civi

  • Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro may arrive in India as the Xiaomi 15 Civi
  • The handset is expected to get two front facing cameras
  • The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is expected to get a metal middle frame
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is expected to launch as a successor to the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which was unveiled in China in March with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The succeeding Civi 5 Pro is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset from Qualcomm, which is yet to be released. Tipsters have suggested several key features and design elements of the purported handset. The price of the phone has now leaked as well. Notably, the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro was introduced in India as the Xiaomi 14 Civi in June. 

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Price (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu noted in a Weibo post that the rumoured Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro may be priced at CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 35,000). It is expected to be the first handset with the Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC. It is tipped to get a Leica-backed camera unit.

The post added that the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is expected to get dual bionic front cameras, a metal middle frame and a glass body. The rear camera island is said to have a round design, placed on the top left of the panel, similar to the existing Civi 4 Pro. Like the predecessor, the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro may arrive in India as the Xiaomi 15 Civi. 

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro will likely be equipped with an SM8735 chipset, which is said to be the Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, according to an earlier leak. The purported processor is expected to be introduced in the first quarter of 2025, that is by March next year.

The leak added that the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro could carry a "relatively small" 1.5K quad-curved screen with uniform bezels and centrally placed dual hole-punch slots at the top to house dual front camera sensors.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is tipped to get a circular camera module placed on the upper left corner of the rear panel. It is expected to have a telephoto lens. The phone will likely come with a fibreglass back panel and a metal side frame. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Notably, the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro started in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB option. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 4,700mAh battery and a 6.55-inch 1.5K OLED display. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel main rear sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back as well as two 32-megapixel selfie cameras.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Congo Files Criminal Complaints Against Apple in Europe Over Alleged Use of Conflict Minerals
Vishvasya Blockchain Stack Being Used to Verify Apps, Property Transactions: MoS IT 

