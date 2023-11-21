Xiaomi 14 series with the vanilla Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models is now official in China. The Chinese smartphone company is reportedly working on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra as a potential successor to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Xiaomi is yet to divulge anything about the flagship phone, but thanks to a new leak, we now have an idea on when the handset could go official. The battery capacity of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has also been tipped. The upcoming smartphone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

A Chinese tipster has claimed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will make its way to the market in March next year. The Huawei P70 Series and Vivo X100 Ultra are also said to go official in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, a report by CNMO (Chinese) alleges that the handset will have a 5,500mAh battery. If this rumour turns out to be true, this would be a significant upgrade over the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which housed a 5,000mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to pack a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 1-inch Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor.

It is expected to come with improvements over the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The predecessor was launched in April with a price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra's siblings, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, were unveiled in China in the last week of October. The pair runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS interface. The Xiaomi 14 series smartphones feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They flaunt a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. Both phones feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. They have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.