Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details

Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details

Redmi 17 5G has reportedly surfaced on the NBTC website with model number 26062RN92G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 17:43 IST
Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details

Redmi 15 5G has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Redmi 17 5G could launch in four RAM and storage options
  • It is likely to feature an IP64-rated build
  • Redmi 15 5G, launched last year with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery
Advertisement

Redmi 15 5G was launched last year with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Now, its successor, Redmi 17 5G, is said to be on the cards with notable battery upgrades. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to confirm its arrival, but the Redmi 17 5G has been spotted on multiple certification platforms, hinting at an imminent launch. The Redmi 17 5G could launch in four RAM and storage options. It is likely to feature an IP64-rated build.

Redmi 17 5G Spotted on SIRIM, NCC Certification Websites

As reported by XpertPick, the Redmi 17 5G, bearing model number 26062RN92G, surfaced on Malaysia's Standard and Industrial Research Institute (SIRIM) certification website. The listing does not reveal any specifications, but it confirms the phone's moniker and suggests that it is ready for a global launch.

Further, the unannounced Redmi 17 5G has reportedly appeared in Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) certification database with the same 26062RN92G model number. The listing indicates that the phone will be offered in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 4GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication indicate battery model number BM7H and charger model number MDY-17-EN. A previous TÜV certification of the same model number allegedly shows that the Redmi 17 5G will have a 7,500mAh battery.

This hints at an upgrade over the Redmi 15 5G's 7,000mAh unit. The bundled charger is expected to support 45W fast charging, which is another upgrade over Redmi 15 5G's 33W charging capability. The Redmi 17 5G is likely to offer 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Previous leaks claimed that the Redmi 17 5G would come with an LCD panel with a high refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon 4-series processor and may include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is speculated to feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and is tipped to run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

The Redmi 15 5G arrived in the Indian market in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design feels premium
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Large display for binge watching
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Inadequate brightness levels
  • Considerable bloatware
Read detailed Redmi 15 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 17 5G Specifications, Redmi, Redmi 15 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Prime Day Audio Deals 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000
Sony Reportedly Restructures Disc Factory After Announcing End of Physical Game Discs on PlayStation

Related Stories

Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart GOAT Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and More
  2. Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched; Nokia 210 4G, 200 4G Tag Along
  3. Redmi 17 5G Reportedly Bags Multiple Certifications Ahead of Debut
  4. Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) Launched in India Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sale Events
  5. Amazon Prime Day Mobile Offers 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus, Nothing and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Has Sold 40 Million Copies, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Final Software Update With Latest Security Patches, Bug Fixes and Improvements
  3. Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched Alongside Nokia 210 4G, and 200 4G With AI Assistant Button
  4. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Details Leaked; Could Top iPhone 18 Pro Max's Battery Capacity
  5. OnePlus Ace 7 Series Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Primary Device Support on iPad, Tests New Setup Screen for Android Tablets: Report
  7. Government Directs App Stores to Remove Malicious Apps Used to Disrupt E-Rickshaw Operations: Report
  8. Sony Reportedly Restructures Disc Factory After Announcing End of Physical Game Discs on PlayStation
  9. Maharashtra Legislature Passes Amendment to Bring Virtual Digital Assets Under Depositor Protection Law
  10. Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »