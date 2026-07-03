Redmi 15 5G was launched last year with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Now, its successor, Redmi 17 5G, is said to be on the cards with notable battery upgrades. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to confirm its arrival, but the Redmi 17 5G has been spotted on multiple certification platforms, hinting at an imminent launch. The Redmi 17 5G could launch in four RAM and storage options. It is likely to feature an IP64-rated build.

Redmi 17 5G Spotted on SIRIM, NCC Certification Websites

As reported by XpertPick, the Redmi 17 5G, bearing model number 26062RN92G, surfaced on Malaysia's Standard and Industrial Research Institute (SIRIM) certification website. The listing does not reveal any specifications, but it confirms the phone's moniker and suggests that it is ready for a global launch.

Further, the unannounced Redmi 17 5G has reportedly appeared in Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) certification database with the same 26062RN92G model number. The listing indicates that the phone will be offered in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 4GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication indicate battery model number BM7H and charger model number MDY-17-EN. A previous TÜV certification of the same model number allegedly shows that the Redmi 17 5G will have a 7,500mAh battery.

This hints at an upgrade over the Redmi 15 5G's 7,000mAh unit. The bundled charger is expected to support 45W fast charging, which is another upgrade over Redmi 15 5G's 33W charging capability. The Redmi 17 5G is likely to offer 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Previous leaks claimed that the Redmi 17 5G would come with an LCD panel with a high refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon 4-series processor and may include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is speculated to feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and is tipped to run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

The Redmi 15 5G arrived in the Indian market in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.