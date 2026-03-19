Polymarket Acquires DeFi Startup Brahma to Strengthen Infrastructure

A decentralised finance (DeFi) startup, Brahma, as part of its ongoing expansion strategy is acquired a prediction market platform called Polymarket. The deal aims to strengthen Polymarket's underlying blockchain infrastructure and improve user experience across its platform. Although the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by either party. The company plans to streamline processes such as wallet creation, deposits, and trade settlements by integrating Brahma's technology. This will also reduce the complexity of on-chain interactions for users.

Acquisition Targets Efficiency and Scalability Gains

The acquisition is expected to enhance Polymarket's multi-chain capabilities and liquidity management, enabling smoother transactions across its prediction markets. Brahma's DeFi infrastructure helps in simplifying asset management and improving efficiency for crypto platforms. On the other hand, Polymarket is looking to leverage these capabilities to scale its operations and make its services more accessible, particularly as demand for prediction markets continues to grow.

Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket, said, “Building reliable infrastructure across blockchain networks and traditional financial rails is hard—there are no shortcuts.” The company is focusing on reducing technical friction by moving complex blockchain processes into the background, allowing users to interact with the platform more seamlessly. This move also reflects a broader push by Polymarket to strengthen its technical backbone as it expands its presence in the crypto ecosystem.

This development occurred soon after Polymarket came under increased oversight from regulators. Recently, Argentina moved to ban Polymarket's operations over concerns related to unregulated crypto betting and a lack of oversight. This action highlighted the growing challenges faced by prediction market platforms operating across jurisdictions, as regulators continue to assess the risks associated with such services.

Overall, the acquisition is likely to strengthen Polymarket's technical capabilities by integrating Brahma's infrastructure, potentially making its platform faster, more efficient, and easier to use. This could help the company attract more users and scale its prediction markets globally. For Brahma, this deal offers access to a larger audience and the opportunity to use its technology at a wider scale.

However, this decision will also bring increased regulatory scrutiny, as the integration of DeFi infrastructure into a prediction market platform could raise concerns around compliance, transparency, and financial oversight. As regulators are already tightening several rules in specific regions, both Polymarket and Brahma may face closer examination than they expect as they expand.

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