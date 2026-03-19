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Polymarket Acquires DeFi Startup Brahma to Strengthen Infrastructure

Deal aims to improve platform efficiency and simplify blockchain interactions.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 March 2026 17:41 IST
Polymarket Acquires DeFi Startup Brahma to Strengthen Infrastructure

Photo Credit: Unsplash/John

Acquisition focuses on simplifying backend processes for users

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Highlights
  • Integration aims to reduce technical friction for users
  • The move focuses on improving multi-chain transaction flow
  • Deal comes amidst rising regulatory scrutiny globally
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A decentralised finance (DeFi) startup, Brahma, as part of its ongoing expansion strategy is acquired a prediction market platform called Polymarket. The deal aims to strengthen Polymarket's underlying blockchain infrastructure and improve user experience across its platform. Although the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by either party. The company plans to streamline processes such as wallet creation, deposits, and trade settlements by integrating Brahma's technology. This will also reduce the complexity of on-chain interactions for users.

Acquisition Targets Efficiency and Scalability Gains

The acquisition is expected to enhance Polymarket's multi-chain capabilities and liquidity management, enabling smoother transactions across its prediction markets. Brahma's DeFi infrastructure helps in simplifying asset management and improving efficiency for crypto platforms. On the other hand, Polymarket is looking to leverage these capabilities to scale its operations and make its services more accessible, particularly as demand for prediction markets continues to grow. 

Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket, said, “Building reliable infrastructure across blockchain networks and traditional financial rails is hard—there are no shortcuts.” The company is focusing on reducing technical friction by moving complex blockchain processes into the background, allowing users to interact with the platform more seamlessly. This move also reflects a broader push by Polymarket to strengthen its technical backbone as it expands its presence in the crypto ecosystem. 

This development occurred soon after Polymarket came under increased oversight from regulators. Recently, Argentina moved to ban Polymarket's operations over concerns related to unregulated crypto betting and a lack of oversight. This action highlighted the growing challenges faced by prediction market platforms operating across jurisdictions, as regulators continue to assess the risks associated with such services. 

Overall, the acquisition is likely to strengthen Polymarket's technical capabilities by integrating Brahma's infrastructure, potentially making its platform faster, more efficient, and easier to use. This could help the company attract more users and scale its prediction markets globally. For Brahma, this deal offers access to a larger audience and the opportunity to use its technology at a wider scale. 

However, this decision will also bring increased regulatory scrutiny, as the integration of DeFi infrastructure into a prediction market platform could raise concerns around compliance, transparency, and financial oversight. As regulators are already tightening several rules in specific regions, both Polymarket and Brahma may face closer examination than they expect as they expand. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Polymarket, Cryptocurrency, Prediction Market
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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