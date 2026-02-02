The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is finally expected to arrive later this month, if recent reports are to be believed. The standard Galaxy S26 model has popped up on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing on the benchmark platform reveals that the upcoming South Korean variant of the Samsung Galaxy S26 will feature an Exynos 2600 SoC. The listing offers an early look at the chipset, RAM, Android version and performance of the Galaxy S26. The Galaxy S26 is likely to come with a 6.3-inch display and a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications (Expected)

A Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-S942N has appeared in the Geekbench database, spotted by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). This model is expected to be the South Korean variant of the Galaxy S26. As can be seen from the listing, it features a 10-core SoC with a prime core capped at 3.80Ghz, which means it's clearly the Exynos 2600.

The listing corroborates previous leaks that Galaxy S26 will feature Samsung's in-house processor in South Korea and Europe. The handset is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in regions like the US, Japan, and China

As per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S26 has a single core score of 3,315 and a multi core score of 11,310. It appears to stick with 12GB of RAM, and it will come shipped with Android 16.

This isn't the first time the Galaxy S26 has surfaced on certification platforms. The phone popped up on the FCC website recently with FCC ID A3LSMS942U.

The Galaxy S26 is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 2,600 nits peak brightness and a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. It is expected to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage models. It could feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S26 is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It is likely to feature 4,300mAh with 25W charging support