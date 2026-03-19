The Realme P4 Lite 5G was launched in India on Thursday. It is the latest addition to the brand's P4 lineup, which already comprises the P4, P4x, and P4 Pro 5G models. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, along with an Airflow vapour chamber for heat dissipation. It sports a 144Hz display with 900 nits peak brightness. The Realme P4 Lite 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery and ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of Realme P4 Lite 5G in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is also available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

The handset is available in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green colour options. It can be purchased via Flipkart, the Realme India website, and offline retail stores across the country.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a flat Rs. 1,000 discount. There's also a bank offer worth Rs. 500. Existing Realme users are also eligible for an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 500.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Realme P4 Lite 5G runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. It is promised to receive two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits peak brightness.

Realme P4 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For thermal management, the smartphone is equipped with the Airflow vapour chamber, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

It has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset carries a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Connectivity options on the Realme handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset measures 166.3 x 78.1 x 8.4mm and tips the scales at about 212g.